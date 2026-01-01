- Sunday 9:30 AM - 7:30 PM
- Monday Closed
- Tuesday 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM
- Wednesday 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM
- Thursday 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM
- Friday 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM
- Saturday 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Operation Hours
Order Raw Meat
We’re Located in Frazer, PA
Online Ordering Available for Both Locations
Sizzle Into Bar-B-Q Boutique
Feast on Our Signature Dishes
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Order Your Favorites Anytime
📸 BBQ Favorites & Marinated Meats
Discover the flavors and craftsmanship behind every dish we make. From fresh preparations to unique marinades, every meal is made to enjoy and share.
Explore Our Unique Marinades & Rubs
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Step Inside the Meat Market & Marinated Atelier
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are you known for?
We are known for Brisket, Steak, Chicken Wings, Chicken Burgers, Burgers, Fried Chicken, Salads, Halal Meat Products, Fries, Chicken Sandwich, Kebab, Halal Food, Buffalo Wings, French Fries, Wings, Middle Eastern Food, Ribs, Pasta, and Bbq
What meals do you serve?
We serve Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
Do you offer delivery or takeout?
Yes, we offer Takeout
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Frazer, East Whiteland, Mill Lane, Planebrook, General Warren Village, Glenloch, Hershey Mill, Sidley, Malvern, Bacton, Morstein, Devault, East Goshen, Cedar Hollow, Goshenville, Charlestown, Kirkland, Paoli, Sugartown, Aldham.