Elevate Your BBQ With Global Flavors

What our guests are saying
My favorite new place for marinated and raw meats. Picked up their lamb rack in the Moroccan rub and it smoked perfectly. The owner is super sweet and really helpful with answering any questions. The inside is beautifully designed.
Rai A.
Our recent visit to the newly inaugurated ‘BAR-B-Q BOUTIQUE’ was absolutely sublime from the moment we walked in, the best part being their wide range of ready-to-cook dishes & assortment of marinades & rubs. We tried the ‘Salmon Fillet in Chimichurri Rub’, which was the perfect fusion of tang & spice. The ‘Tiger Shrimp in Achari Marinade’ coated in aromatic Indian spices, was so succulent & flavorful in every bite, and the ‘Chicken Thigh Bone-In Zalfrezi Pepper Fry’ added a delightful kick, with a spicy twist to our taste buds. Excited to try all their other appetizing items! Highly recommend this new Barbecue joint in town!
Leema
This newly opened place offers a wide variety of marinated and ready to cook dishes. We tried the ‘Champaran’ chicken that came in a clay pot. Cooking in the clay pot added extra flavor to the already delicious dish. Can’t wait to try the next item from this place. Highly recommended!
Kas G.