Elevate Your BBQ With Global Flavors

Our recent visit to the newly inaugurated ‘BAR-B-Q BOUTIQUE’ was absolutely sublime from the moment we walked in, the best part being their wide range of ready-to-cook dishes & assortment of marinades & rubs. We tried the ‘Salmon Fillet in Chimichurri Rub’, which was the perfect fusion of tang & spice. The ‘Tiger Shrimp in Achari Marinade’ coated in aromatic Indian spices, was so succulent & flavorful in every bite, and the ‘Chicken Thigh Bone-In Zalfrezi Pepper Fry’ added a delightful kick, with a spicy twist to our taste buds. Excited to try all their other appetizing items! Highly recommend this new Barbecue joint in town!