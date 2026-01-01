FAQ | BAR-B-Q BOUTIQUE
FAQ
1. Can I order raw meat online? A: Yes, you can order raw and marinated online. We prepare it per your order and keep them ready for you to pick it up.
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2. What is the link to order raw and marinated meat? A: Leander/Cedar Park, TX location: https://order.toasttab.com/online/bar-b-q-boutique-13920-ronald-reagan-blvd Frazer/Malvern PA location: https://order.toasttab.com/online/barbecue-boutique-365-lancaster-avenue-unit-6
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3. Is your meat Halal? A: All our products are premium halal with Zahiba halal options for chicken. Our specialty are goat, lamb, chicken, steaks.