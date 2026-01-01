Halal Meat Market in Cedar Park, TX | BAR-B-Q BOUTIQUE

Fresh Halal Goat, Chicken, Lamb & Beef in Cedar Park, TX

At Bar-B-Q Boutique, discover a selection of halal meats for everyday cooking, family meals, celebrations, and grilling. Shop goat meat, chicken, lamb, beef, steaks, and specialty cuts, with selections and quantities to suit your cooking needs. Whether you are preparing a traditional family recipe, a weekend barbecue, or a special meal, our team can help you explore available cuts and ready-to-cook options. Available Cuts: Chicken: Whole Chicken, Breasts, Drumsticks, Leg Quarters, Thighs, Burnt Country Chicken (Natu Kodi), Country Rooster, Wings Other Poultry: Duck, Quail, Turkey Baby Goat: Mix, Leg, Shoulder, Chops, Paya, Ground Goat (Kheema) Lamb: Loin Chops, Frenched Rack, Mix, Leg, Shoulder, Chops Beef: Ribeye (Boneless), Strip Steaks, Brisket, Short Ribs, Tomahawk, Mignon, Tenderloin, T-Bone, Porterhouse, Ground Beef, Fajita/Pasanda, Shank (Nihari), Stew Cut Fish: Pompano, Koramenu, Shoil, Rohu, Hilsa, Tilapia Filet, King Fish, Golden Pompano, Silver Pomfret