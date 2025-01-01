Best rogan-josh in Cedar Park & Leander, TX.

Savor the Best Rogan Josh in Leander, TX

Featured

Rogan Josh Mutton Chop (6 pieces)

Achari Leg Quarter (2 Large Pieces)

Rotisserie Cut & Serve for Dine-in (Spicy Indian/Mild Italian Herb)

Ribeye Boneless Steak in Chimichurri Rub

Butter Masala Paneer Gravy (8 Pieces)

Authentic Rogan Josh and More

Indulge in our flavorful rogan josh, a classic Indian dish featuring tender, slow-cooked lamb in a rich, aromatic sauce. Served with fragrant basmati rice and warm naan bread, it's a must-try for fans of spicy, savory cuisine. Experience the authentic taste of India at our restaurant today.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Your Favorites

Craving Indian cuisine? Enjoy our famous rogan josh from the comfort of your home with our convenient delivery and pickup options. Whether you're in the mood for BBQ, steakhouse favorites, or Korean BBQ, we've got you covered. Order now for a delicious meal without leaving your house.

Our location

BAR-B-Q BOUTIQUE

Leander, TX

Address
13920 Ronald Reagan Blvd Ste-203/204 Leander, TX 78641
Contacts
(512) 887-2015 barbqboutique@gmail.com
