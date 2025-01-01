Best garlic-naan in Cedar Park & Leander, TX.

Flavorful Garlic Naan in Leander, TX

Featured

View menu
Butter Masala Paneer Gravy (8 Pieces)

Butter Masala Paneer Gravy (8 Pieces)

Rotisserie Cut & Serve for Dine-in (Spicy Indian/Mild Italian Herb)

Rotisserie Cut & Serve for Dine-in (Spicy Indian/Mild Italian Herb)

Achari Leg Quarter (2 Large Pieces)

Achari Leg Quarter (2 Large Pieces)

Ribeye Boneless Steak in Chimichurri Rub

Ribeye Boneless Steak in Chimichurri Rub

Garlic Naan: A Flavorful Indian Delight

Garlic Naan: A Flavorful Indian Delight

Indulge in our aromatic garlic naan, a must-try Indian bread. Savor the warm, fluffy texture and the delightful burst of garlic flavor. Pair it with our flavorful curries or enjoy it on its own. This traditional favorite is perfect for sharing or as a side to your main course.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Your Favorites

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Your Favorites

Satisfy your cravings with our convenient delivery and pickup options. Enjoy BBQ, Indian, and steakhouse favorites from the comfort of your home. Indulge in garlic naan, kebabs, and Korean BBQ with our hassle-free delivery service. Or swing by for quick pickup of your seafood, wings, and more.

Our location

Map of BAR-B-Q BOUTIQUE in Leander, TX
BAR-B-Q BOUTIQUE

Leander, TX

Address
13920 Ronald Reagan Blvd Ste-203/204 Leander, TX 78641
Contacts
(512) 887-2015 barbqboutique@gmail.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online