- LAMB LOIN CHOP IN TOMAHAWK RUB
Expose your palate to some earthy flavors through our lamb chops smeared in a Tomahawk rub mix – a symphony of artisanal spices that marries the smokiness of hickory, the sweetness of maple sugar, and the earthiness of native Indian spices like Piper Longum (Pippali). This coconut-based activated charcoal rub creates an intriguing visual canvas that transforms this sensory masterpiece into a flavorful crust. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.$14.50/lb
- CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS IN PERI-PERI MARINADE
Peri-Peri meaning “pepper-pepper” in Swahili!! This fusion sweet, smoky and spicy rub with its roots in Portuguese and East African culinary culture, is a delicious combination of spices blend with “the Birdseye chili” powder as the dominant character.$4.99/lb
PRE-MARINATED (UNCOOKED)
BEEF
- SHORT RIB (DINO) IN COWBOY ESPRESSO RUB
Experience the Mediterranean freshness from herbs like parsley, oregano, basil, and sage. It will transform everything into an aromatic spectacle.$14.75/lb
- STRIP STEAK IN MONTREAL RUB
Strip steak smeared in this coffee-based rub harmonizes the bold flavors of pepper, garlic, coriander, and dill, activated coconut charcoal, cocoa, & Lapsang Souchong tea powder.$13.99/lb
- T-BONE IN COWBOY ESPRESSO STEAK RUB
T-Bone steak smeared in this espresso coffee-based rub is a combination of of spices like Hungarian sweet paprika, hickory wood, roasted cumin and molasses along with a high - octane coffee flavor.$18.99/lb
- SIRLOIN STEAK IN VINDALOO MARINADE
This Portuguese origin grape puree & cabernet sauvignon-based marinade is a homogenous blend of caramelized onions, tamarind, ginger, chilies, and other spices garam masala, pepper, paprika, and turmeric.$12.25/lb
- BRISKET IN BRISKET BBQ RUB
Brisket in this wet rub weaves together the robust notes of barbecue sauce, the heat from red pepper flakes, and the comforting sweetness of brown sugar bringing a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy and deep smoky flavors.$10.75/lb
- TOMAHAWK STEAK IN TOMAHAWK RUB
Taste the symphony of artisanal flavors in this most exquisite steak that marries the smokiness of hickory wood, sweetness of maple sugar, earthiness of piper longum and exotic look from coconut activated charcoal transforming this culinary masterpiece into a flavorful crust.$19.99/lb
- RIBEYE BONELESS STEAK IN CHIMICHURRI RUB
Boneless Ribeye steak smeared in this vibrant and aromatic chimichurri rub, takes to the sun-soaked pampas of Argentina and Uruguay. This aromatic blend incorporates herbs like cilantro, parsley, oregano in addition to vinegar, chili pepper, and paprika.$22.99/lb
- TENDERLOIN STEAK IN JAMAICAN JERK
Strip steak smeared in this coffee-based rub harmonizes the bold flavors of pepper, garlic, coriander, and dill, activated coconut charcoal, cocoa, & Lapsang Souchong tea powder$17.99/lb
- FILLET MIGNON IN MANGO RED HEBANERO RUB
Mignon in this bold and refreshing mango-based marinade with a tropical twist is a delicate balance of hot, spicy, sweet and sour taste.$18.99/lb
- PRIME RIB IN KANSAS CITY BBQ MARINADE$18.99/lb
LAMB & GOAT
- FRENCHED LAMB RACK IN MOROCCAN RUB
Lamb rack smeared in Moroccan Steak Rub, Kosher Salt, Olive Oil and Rosemary. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.$14.50/lb
- MUTTON CHOPS IN ROGHAN JOSH$12.99/lb
CHICKEN
- CHICKEN BREAST IN ITALIAN HERB
Experience the Mediterranean freshness from herbs like parsley, oregano, basil, and sage. It will transform everything into an aromatic spectacle.$6.99/lb
- CHICKEN BREAST IN BLUEBERRY CALAFATE & APRICOT MARINADE
A unique culinary creation incorporates the inherent sweetness of blueberries, floral and slightly sour flavor profile of apricot and the rich undertones of calafate berries along with a spice blend of nutmeg, cardamom and clove, makes it one of the most popular marinades of Bar-B-Q boutique.$7.50/lb
- CHICKEN SKEWER IN TIKKA MASALA
The word "tikka" means "a piece or chunk. Tender chicken pieces are smeared in a marinade made with onions, garlic, ginger, chili pepper, and a plethora of spices like garam masala, cumin, coriander, assorted bell peppers mix and red chilies.$7.75/lb
- CHICKEN SKEWER IN 65 MASALA MARINADE
Experience a medley of tastes & aroma in this spice blend with sweetness from dark brown sugar, spice from sizzling pepper-based spices, tang from dried mangoes, including the naturally extracted colors from turmeric, blackberry, and raspberry powder is a delight to every spice loving palate.$7.99/lb
- CHICKEN WINGS IN SRIRACHA BUFFALO MARINADE
Sriracha Buffalo marinade is a fusion of dry mix form of the iconic red chili paste, dark brown sugar, orange powder, zesty lemon along with numerous spices and wet buffalo sauce orchestrating a symphony that transforms the mundane into the extraordinary.$6.99/lb
- CHICKEN LEG QUARTER IN TANDOORI MARINADE
A yogurt-based marinade typically associated with Indian cooking is a vibrant & colorful (all naturally derived spices) smoky, slightly sweet, and earthy flavored spice mix with spices like coriander, fenugreek, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon peel, raspberry powder, tomato powder, paprika, garlic, chili pepper.$5.50/lb
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN BUTTER MASALA MARINADE
A tomato, cashew and almond based marinade incorporates spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek leaves and our house special BBQ Boutique garam masala to create a perfect balance of heat & sweetness in the marinade.$7.50/lb
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN JAMAICAN JERK RUB
This is a smoky, fiery, sweet blend of spices with special kicks from the pimento and scotch bonnet peppers adds a layer of heat and complexity to this rub mix.$7.50/lb
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN KOREAN BBQ MARINADE
An intricately woven marinade with umami flavor from a mix of ingredients integral to Korean recipes like mirin, gochujang (red chili paste), soybean paste and anchovies, this marinade is a griller’s love.$9.99/lb
- CHICKEN (BONE-IN) CUBES IN KASHMIRI KORMA
Experience the culinary treasure of Kashmir, a northern part of India with our chicken pieces in our smooth and delicately spiced Kashmiri Korma marinade with ingredients like cashews, almonds, chironji nuts, butter, yogurt, and cream along with spices like cinnamon, clove, caraway and poppy seeds.$4.99/lb
WHOLE CHICKEN & CORNISH HEN
- WHOLE CHICKEN IN ITALIAN HERB
Enter the aromatic wonderland of the Herbes de Provence Rub with our whole chicken rubbed in a culinary blend of oregano, basil, sage, allspice, rosemary, lavender flakes transporting you to the sun-kissed fields of the Provencal countryside. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, & Grilling.$11.99/lb
FISH & SHRIMP
- TIGER SHRIMP IN ACHARI MARINADE
In the vibrant tapestry of Indian cuisine, “Achari” translates to pickle. This carefully crafted spice blend is a marriage of two kinds of spices- whole ground spices and powdered spices. The zesty, punchy flavor come from a blend of cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel seeds, and are traditionally used in Indian “pickles” or “achar”.$19.99/lb
- WHOLE POMFRET IN TANDOORI MARINADE
Whole pomfret fish in a yogurt-based marinade infused with a flavored spice mix like coriander, fenugreek, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon peel, raspberry powder, tomato powder, paprika, garlic, chili pepper.$8.99/lb
PANEER DELIGHTS
- PANEER TRIANGULAR PIECES IN BUTTER MASALA MARINADE
A tomato, cashew and almond based silky and creamy butter masala marinade subtly incorporates spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek leaves and our house special BBQ Boutique garam masala.$8.50/lb
- SANDWICHED PANEER IN PERI-PERI MARINADE AND CHIMICHURRI PASTE
These colorful delicacies are chimichurri paste filled sandwiches coated in Peri-Peri marinade.$8.50/lb
CLAY POT (HANDI) ITEMS
- CHICKEN (BONE-IN) HANDI IN KASHMIRI KORMA MARINADE (includes reusable Handi)
One pot marinated chicken (bone-in) pieces in an earthenware called “Handi”. Experience a different cooking style of retaining tons of flavors when the seasoned chicken inside starts cooking in its own moisture and the flavors released from the claypot.$29.99/lb
- PANEER HANDI IN BUTTER MASALA MARINADE (includes reusable Handi)
One pot paneer pieces in creamy butter masala marinade locked in this earthenware called “Handi” Experience a different cooking style of retaining tons of flavors when the seasoned paneer inside starts cooking in its own moisture and the flavors released from the claypot.$27.00/lb
- MUTTON BONE-IN HANDI IN MUTTON KOSHA MARINADE (includes reusable Handi)
One pot marinated mutton (bone-in) pieces in an earthenware called “Handi” Experience a different cooking style of retaining tons of flavors when the seasoned meat inside starts cooking in its own moisture and the flavors released from the claypot.$31.99/lb
- CHICKEN (BONELESS BREAST) IN BUTTER MASALA MARINADE (includes reusable Handi)
One pot chicken breast cube in a mild creamy marinade is locked in this earthenware called “Handi”. Experience a different cooking style of retaining tons of flavors when the seasoned chicken inside starts cooking in its own moisture and the flavors released from the claypot.$26.99/lb
KEBABS
- BEEF MEDITERRANEAN KEBAB
Ground chicken blended with Lebanese cuisine inspired spice mix blend of za’atar spice, cardamom, clove lives up to its name.$17.99/lb
- CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB
Ground chicken mixed with flavorful spices and herbs inspired from Mughal cuisine ready for grilling on skewers.$14.25/lb
- MUTTON GALOUTI KABAB
Laced with a smoky and nutty flavor of golouti kebabs, captures the essence of Nawabi (Royal) cooking style of Hyderabadi Nizam’s kitchen.$18.99/lb
- LAMB SHAMI KABAB
Inspired from Indian and Pakistani cuisines, Lamb Shami kababs are small, minced lamb meat mixed with chickpea flour as the binding ingredient and a plethora of spices , lemon juice is used to develop a mystical sweet & tangy taste.$18.75/lb
- CHICKEN MALAI SEEKH KABAB
A seasoning inspired from Royal Indian cuisine consisting of a mixture of minced chicken and flavorful spices wrapped around a skewer and ready to be grilled. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Grilling, Barbecuing, Air frying, & Oven cooking.$14.25/lb
RAW (UNCOOKED)
CHICKEN & POULTRY PRODUCTS
- Whole Chicken (Uncut)
Whole or cut into cubes. Hand-cut Zabiha Halal, cage free/veg fed$3.50/lb
- Country Rooster Cubes$6.99/lb
- Quail Whole$10.99
- Duck Cubes$9.99/lb
- Colored Pigeon Small Cut Pieces$3.50/oz
- Whole Chicken Cubes (Cut)$3.75/lb
- Chicken Breast$3.89/lb
- Chicken Thigh (Boneless)$4.25/lb
- Chicken Drumsticks$2.89/lb
- Chicken Leg Quarter$2.99/lb
- Country Chicken Cubes$6.99/lb
- Chicken Wings$4.99/lb
- Minced Chicken (Breast & Thigh)$4.49/lb
- Chicken Liver$2.99/lb
- HALAL TURKEY @3.99/lb$3.99/lb
BEEF
GOAT (MUTTON)
ORGANIC CHICKEN
FISH
- WHOLE GOLDEN POMPANO FRESH$5.99/lb
- KINGFISH STEAKS FRESH$11.99/lb
- ROHU STEAK - FRESH$5.99/lb
- SALMON STEAKS FRESH$8.99/lb
- TIGER SHRIMP FRESH$13.99/lb
- WHITE VANNAMEI SHRIMP FRESH$13.99/lb
- USA GULF SHRIMP FRESH$13.99/lb
- HILSA WHOLE/STEAK FRESH$12.99/lb
- SALMON FILLET FRESH$7.49/lb
- MRIGAL WHOLE FRESH$5.99/lb
- MRIGAL STEAKS FRESH$6.49/lb
- ALASKAN POLLOCK FROZEN @3.99/lb$3.99/lb
- HILSA WHOLE (LARGE FROZEN) @11.99/LB$12.99/lb
- ROHU (WHOLE FROZEN) @5.5/LB$5.50/lb
- MIRIGAL (WHOLE FROZEN) @5.50/LB$5.50/lb
- Tilapia Fresh$2.50/lb
- Tilapia Frozen$2.10/lb
- US GULF FROZEN$10.99/lb
- VANNAMEI SHRIMP FROZEN$12.99/lb
- BLACK TIGER SHRIMP FROZEN$13.99/lb
- SMOKED ALASKAN SALMON$15.50/lb
