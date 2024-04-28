CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN 65 MASALA MARINADE

$9.75 /lb

Dive into the diverse tapestry of Indian cuisine with Assorted boneless chicken pieces smeared in 65 Masala Marinade. As the legend goes this blend was created in the year 1965 at the hands of the famous A.M Buhari in Southern India. This is a medley of flavor and taste - sweetness from dark brown sugar, spice from sizzling pepper-based spices, and tang from dried mangoes, including the naturally extracted colors from turmeric, blackberry, and raspberry powder. However, the showstopper of this marinade is the “tempered curry leaves” when blended with the spices produce a mouthwatering aroma. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air frying, Deep frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.