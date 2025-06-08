Chicken breast smeared in this Asian inspired mayonnaise-based marinade, is a perfect fusion of sweet, spicy, pungent and creamy ingredients. The oil, acid and egg yolk in mayonnaise act like a time-release “tenderizing capsule” which helps to develop that crust we love, and the emulsifying agent accelerates the Maillard reaction to increase the flavor profile on the protein. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbequing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing & Stir frying.