Bar-B-Q Boutique
13920 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Ste 203, Cedar Park, TX-78641, Cedar Park, TX
Featured Items
LAMB LOIN CHOP IN TOMAHAWK RUB
Taste the symphony of artisanal flavors in lamb loin chops is a marriage between the smokiness of hickory wood, sweetness of maple sugar & an exotic look from coconut activated charcoal transforming this culinary masterpiece into a flavorful crust. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.$14.50/lb
CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS IN PERI-PERI MARINADE
Peri-Peri meaning “pepper-pepper” in " Swahili. This fusion marinade has a sweet, smoky & spicy taste with its roots East African culinary culture with “the Birdseye chili as the dominant character.$6.99/lb