HYDERABADI WHOLE CHICKEN

As the name speaks for itself, this gem hails from the Nawabi (Royal) Hyderabadi Culinary treasure box. Our whole chicken marinated in this marinade, however, reached here by making a journey through the local streets of old Hyderabad city. It is loaded with earthy spices like mace & nutmeg, aromatic herbs like curry, fenugreek & cilantro leaves and a handful of chili powder for that heat. The sweet & tangy taste from tamarind, mango powder & date powder, along with the natural tenderizing ingredients like yogurt, this royal gem transports you to the streets of Hyderabad. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, & Grilling.