Achari Chicken Drumsticks

Achari” means pickled in Indian language. Chicken drumsticks smeared in this marinade are a combo of two varieties of spice blend- whole ground spices & powdered spices with their own distinct texture & aroma, but when mixed together, the alchemy of taste changes dramatically. Its punchy and zesty taste that comes from a blend of spices such as cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel seeds, are traditionally used in Indian “pickles” or “achar” works magically on any protein. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbequing, Roasting, Grilling & Air Frying