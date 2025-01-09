LAMB LOIN CHOP IN TOMAHAWK RUB

Expose your palate to some earthy flavors through our lamb chops smeared in a Tomahawk rub mix – a symphony of artisanal spices that marries the smokiness of hickory, the sweetness of maple sugar, and the earthiness of native Indian spices like Piper Longum (Pippali). This coconut-based activated charcoal rub creates an intriguing visual canvas that transforms this sensory masterpiece into a flavorful crust. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.