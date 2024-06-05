Bar-B-Q Boutique
CHICKEN
- Tex Mex Wings (8 pieces)
Generously coated chicken wings in our Tex-Mex Rub are a culinary fiesta!! Cumin, with its earthy warmth, joins the party, adding depth and complexity. Jalapeño, the crown jewel of Tex-Mex spice, brings the heat, while a medley of herbs adds a zesty freshness that mirrors the lively streets of both Texas and Mexico.$10.99
- Tequila Lime Wings (8 pieces)
Chicken wings mixed in Tequila Lime Rub, a sun-soaked symphony that brings the island vibes straight to your table.$10.50
- Sriracha Buffalo Wings (8 pieces)
Enter the hot spicy arena with Chicken wings mixed in Sriracha Buffalo Marinade, a symphony of heat, tang, and an unmistakable edge that ignites the taste buds like a culinary firework.$10.50
- Indian Style BBQ Wings (8 pieces)
Crafted to infuse these chicken wings in an Indo-American fusion barbeque style marinade with flavors derived from hickory wood powder, activated charcoal, maqui berry, nutmeg and flavors from different parts of India that resulted in sweet, spicy, tangy & earthy taste.$10.50
- Peri-Peri Drumsticks (4 pieces)
Chicken drumsticks smeared in this fusion sweet, smoky and spicy rub with its roots in Portuguese and East African culinary culture, is a delicious combination of spices and sauces with “the Birdseye chili” powder as the dominant character.$8.50
- Jamaican Jerk Drumsticks (4 pieces)
Drumsticks smeared in this smoky, fiery and sweet concoction are as rich in taste as it is in history. As you savor each bite, you will encounter special kicks from the pimento and scotch bonnet peppers, adding layers of heat and complexity to the marinade.$10.25
- Chicken Boneless thigh pieces in Bourbon Whiskey based marinade (8 pieces)
Chicken pieces in this marinade weave together the robust notes of bourbon whiskey, the heat from red pepper flakes, and the comforting sweetness of brown sugar bringing a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy and deep smoky flavors.$8.99
- Achari Chicken Drumsticks
Achari” means pickled in Indian language. Chicken drumsticks smeared in this marinade are a combo of two varieties of spice blend- whole ground spices & powdered spices with their own distinct texture & aroma, but when mixed together, the alchemy of taste changes dramatically. Its punchy and zesty taste that comes from a blend of spices such as cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel seeds, are traditionally used in Indian “pickles” or “achar” works magically on any protein. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbequing, Roasting, Grilling & Air Frying$11.50
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
- HYDERABAD INSPIRED ROTISSERIE GRILL CHICKEN
Whole chicken smeared with earthy spices like mace & nutmeg, aromatic herbs and tangy flavors derived from tamarind, mango & date powder this royal gem hailing from the beautiful city of Hyderabad in India is a sheer delight for a spicy palate.$15.99
- HERBES DE PROVENCE WHOLE CHICKEN
Enter the aromatic wonderland of the Herbes de Provence Rub with our whole chicken rubbed in a culinary blend of oregano, basil, sage, allspice, rosemary, lavender flakes transporting you to the sun-kissed fields of the Provencal countryside.$15.99
CHEESE & CRACKERS
FISH
- Fish Croquettes (6 pieces)
Minced fish delights mixed in a mozzarella cheese-based marinade.$8.99
- Vannamei Shrimp in Bang-Bang Marinade (12 pieces)
Bang-Bang shrimp introduces you to the vibrant flavors of Asia. A unique combination of minced garlic, rice wine vinegar, Thai sweet chili sauce and oil, creating a perfect fusion of sweet, spicy and savory elements.$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Vannamei Shrimp in Manchuria Marinade (12 pieces)
This fusion marinade inspired from Indo-Chinese kitchen, loaded with bold and pungent flavors are derived from soy sauce, fresh ginger, cayenne pepper and red chilies.$10.99
- USA Gulf Shrimp (12 pieces)
Shrimp smeared in this Jamaican Jerk rub is a smoky, fiery, and sweet spice mix from the pimento and scotch bonnet peppers, shall ignite your taste buds with the nuanced flavors.$10.99
- Assorted Shrimp Platter (24 pieces)
An assorted shrimp platter with Bang-Bang, Manchuria and Jamaican marinade flavors.$14.99
MEAT PLATTERS
- Beef Platter
Wholesome meal platter - Beef steaks with veggies and mashed potatoes.$14.99
- Chicken Platter
Wholesome meal platter - Chicken breast with veggies and mashed potatoes.$10.99
- Lamb Platter
Lamb Roland Platter with veggies and Garlic Bread$12.99
- Goat Platter
Goat meat (Galouti Kebab or Steaks) with veggies and bread.$12.99
- T-Bone Platter
T-Bone in cowboy espresso rub, boiled beans and mashed potato with brown gravy$16.99
- Dhaba Style Chicken with Saffron Rice Pilaf Platter$14.99
- Rotisseri Whole Cut Pieces- Hyderabadi (Spicy)$13.99
- Rotisseri Whole Cut Pieces - Herbes de Provence (Mild)$13.99