Bar-B-Q Boutique
Featured Items
- LAMB CHOP IN TOMAHAWK RUB
Expose your palate to some earthy flavors through our lamb chops smeared in a Tomahawk rub mix – a symphony of artisanal spices that marries the smokiness of hickory, the sweetness of maple sugar, and the earthiness of native Indian spices like Piper Longum (Pippali). This coconut-based activated charcoal rub creates an intriguing visual canvas that transforms this sensory masterpiece into a flavorful crust. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.$14.50/lb
- CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS IN PERI-PERI MARINADE
Peri-Peri meaning “pepper-pepper” in Swahili!! Chicken drumsticks smeared in this fusion sweet, smoky and spicy rub with its roots in Portuguese and East African culinary culture, is a delicious combination of spices and sauces with “the Birdseye chili” powder as the dominant character. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air frying.$4.99/lb
- TEQUILA LIME CHICKEN WINGS
Chicken wings mixed in Tequila Lime Rub, a sun-soaked symphony that brings the island vibes straight to your kitchen. Imagine the aromatic dance of Mexican oregano, Spanish thyme, and mint, each herb contributing its unique flair. It's a culinary trifecta that transforms your dish into a garden of freshness—a flavor profile that's nothing short of a fiesta for your taste buds. Take a sip of the authentic Mexican experience as 100% pure agave Tequila mingles with the zesty embrace of lime. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air frying, Grilling, & Stir frying.$7.50/lb
PRE-MARINATED (UNCOOKED)
BEEFY BLISS
- MIGNON MEDALLION (PRIME) IN HERBE DE PROVENCE MARINADE
A delicate and tender area from the tip of tenderloin, Prime Fillet Mignon steak is smeared in Herbe De Provence marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$34.99/lb
- TOMAHAWK STEAK (CHOICE) IN TOMAHAWK RUB [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
Taste the flavor through the naturally most flavorful & tender steak smeared in a Tomahawk rub mix – a symphony of artisanal spices that marries the smokiness of hickory, the sweetness of maple sugar, and the earthiness of native Indian spices like Piper Longum (Pippali). This coconut-based activated charcoal rub creates an intriguing visual canvas that transforms this sensory masterpiece into a flavorful crust. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$33.99/lb
- CHUCK STEAK BONE-IN (CHOICE) IN PERI-PERI MARINADE
This sub-prime cut, often known as a "7-bone steak," is smeared in this fusion sweet, smoky and spicy rub with its roots in Portuguese and East African culinary culture. This is a delicious combination of spices and sauces with “the Birdseye chili” powder as the dominant character. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Sous Vide, Stewing, Slow cooking, Braising, & Pot roasting.$8.99/lb
- PORTERHOUSE STEAK (CHOICE) IN MONTREAL STEAK RUB
This composite steak that represents the meeting part of the tenderloin and the strip steak is smeared in our Montreal Steak Rub. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$19.00/lb
- PROVOLONE & BABY SPINACH PINWHEELS IN ITALIAN RUB
These delightful picks are provolone, baby spinach & sun-dried tomatoes wrapped in Italian herb rub smeared flattened skirt. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Grilling, & Oven cooking.$18.25/lb
- SIRLOIN STEAK (CHOICE) IN ROGAN JOSH MARINADE [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
Sirloin steak marinated in this extremely aromatic delicacy is famed for its rich flavor derived from pure ghee (clarified butter) and for its ravishing red color. This harmonious blend of spices, namely, “Ratan Jot” (Alkanna Tinctoria)- a dried root, saffron and “Lal Mirch” (Kashmiri Chilies)- dried, deseeded chilies act as a natural dye that gives a flaming hot appearance without having to deal with the heat. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$12.75/lb
- RIBEYE (PRIME) WITH BONE IN MANGO-RED HABANERO RUB
Bone-in Ribeye in this bold and refreshing mango-based marinade with a tropical twist is a delicate balance of hot, spicy, sweet and sour taste that will never fail to work over any protein you choose for grilling. The sweetness from mangoes and the hotness from habaneros create a palatable pleasure for someone who is looking for these meddling flavors. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$29.99/lb
- TENDERLOIN STEAK (CHOICE) IN MONTREAL STEAK RUB
Tenderloin steak smeared in a coffee-based rub inspired is by the culinary heritage of Romanian Jewish immigrant of Canadian metropolis. Influenced by the pickling spices of Eastern European cuisine, this rub harmonizes the bold flavors of pepper, garlic, coriander, and dill. Activated charcoal adds a touch of mystery and visual intrigue, while cocoa introduces a rich depth that tantalizes the senses. Lapsang Souchong tea powder, with its smoky essence, becomes the secret weapon, giving your steaks a robust kick that lingers on the palate. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$17.99/lb
- T-BONE IN COWBOY ESPRESSO STEAK RUB
Saddle up for a flavor-packed journey with our Cowboy Espresso Coffee Rub smeared in T-Bone steak. This seamless combination of spicy, sweet, and rich espresso from spices like Hungarian sweet paprika, hickory wood, roasted cumin, and molasses gives a high-octane coffee flavor. The coffee flavor adds a smoky undertone, while cherry bomb pepper and cayenne pepper powder are responsible for all those hot flavors in your favorite steak. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Oven cooking, & Pan searing.$18.99/lb
- BLUE CHEESE & BLUEBERRY PINWHEEL IN MOROCCAN RUB [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
These blue cheese-blueberry-calafate apricot stuffed rolls in flattened skirts smeared in Moroccan rub are an all-time favorite for your dining spread. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$12.20/lb
- TOP SIRLOIN STEAK (CHOICE) IN RED WINE BASED VINDALOO MARINADE
A gift from the colonial Portuguese era in Goa, originally known as carne de vinha d’alhos, means meat in garlic marinade. Top sirloin steak in this tomato-based marinade got blended with local ingredients and taste buds in India and took a new shape with inclusion of red wine, caramelized onions, coconut milk, tamarind, vinegar, ginger, chilies, and other spices like garam masala, pepper, paprika, and turmeric. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Sous Vide, Braising, Pot Cooking, Dutch Oven cooking, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying Pan searing, & Stir frying.$12.50/lb
- BRISKET FLAT (CHOICE) IN BOURBON RUB
Brisket flat smeared in this wet rub weaves together the robust notes of bourbon whiskey, the heat from red pepper flakes, and the comforting sweetness of brown sugar bringing a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy and deep smoky flavors. Simple ingredients, expertly combined, to create something truly special. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Oven cooking, & Pan searing.$10.75/lb
- BRISKET POINT (CHOICE) IN HERBES DE PROVENCE RUB
This thick fat capped piece of steak is smeared with a homogenized blend of savory herbs rub will take you to the aromatic wonderland of the Herbes de Provence Rub, a culinary blend of oregano, basil, sage, allspice, rosemary, lavender flakes transporting you to the sun-kissed fields of the Provencal countryside. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Oven cooking, & Pan searing.$8.99/lb
- WHOLE BRISKET (CHOICE) IN MONTREAL STEAK RUB [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
Brisket whole smeared in a coffee-based rub inspired is by the culinary heritage of Romanian Jewish immigrant of Canadian metropolis. Influenced by the pickling spices of Eastern European cuisine, this rub harmonizes the bold flavors of pepper, garlic, coriander, and dill. Activated charcoal adds a touch of mystery and visual intrigue, while cocoa introduces a rich depth that tantalizes the senses. Lapsang Souchong tea powder, with its smoky essence, becomes the secret weapon, giving your steaks a robust kick that lingers on the palate. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Oven cooking, & Braising.$7.75/lb
- RIBEYE BONELESS STEAK (CHOICE) IN CHIMICHURRI RUB
Boneless Ribeye steak smeared in Chimichurri Rub, a vibrant and aromatic enchantment that takes your taste buds on a journey through the sun-soaked pampas of Argentina and Uruguay. This aromatic blend incorporates herbs like cilantro, parsley, oregano in addition to vinegar, chili pepper, and paprika. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$21.50/lb
- RUMP STEAK (CHOICE) IN KOREAN BBQ MARINADE
A steak from the top half of Round primal, this rump steak in Korean BBQ marinade is more than just grilling or cooking. It's a culture which combines traditions, etiquette and food. Immerse yourself in the culture of Korean barbecue where every bite is an exploration of intricate flavors and a celebration of the art of communal dining. Intricately woven with umami flavor from a mix of ingredients integral to Korean recipes like mirin, gochujang (red chili paste), soybean paste and anchovies, this marinade is a griller’s love. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Oven cooking, & Pan searing.$19.99/lb
- SIRLOIN STEAK (CHOICE) IN CAJUN RUB
This sub-primal steak, posterior to the short loin, is smeared in this earthy, savory, and spicy rub is a blend of warm spices, inspired by the rich culinary tapestry of Louisiana. At the forefront of this flavor extravaganza are the stars of the show—acai powder, smoky paprika, and cayenne pepper. These dynamic spices lend a bold, smoky character and a kick of heat that define the quintessential Cajun experience. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Oven cooking, & Pan searing.$12.25/lb
- STRIP STEAK (CHOICE) IN JAMAICAN JERK RUB
Associated with fancy cooking due to its delicate, tender & exquisite nature, Strip Steak aka Ambassador steak or New York steak. It is smeared in Jamaican Jerk Rub - a smoky, fiery and sweet spice mix that will truly awaken your island-Y sensations. Special kicks from the pimento and scotch bonnet peppers, adding layers of heat and complexity to the rub shall ignite your taste buds with the nuanced flavors. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$13.99/lb
- STRIP STEAK (PRIME) IN JAMAICAN JERK RUB$16.99/lb
- TOP SIRLOIN STEAK (PRIME) IN RED WINE BASED VINDALOO MARINADE$14.50/lb
- RIBEYE BONELESS STEAK (PRIME) IN CHIMICHURRI RUB$30.99/lb
- SIRLOIN STEAK (PRIME) IN CAJUN RUB$12.75/lb
- SIRLOIN STEAK (PRIME) IN ROGAN JOSH MARINADE$12.99/lb
- RIBEYE BONELESS (PRIME) IN MANGO-RED HABANERO RUB$30.99/lb
- TENDERLOIN STEAK (PRIME) IN MONTREAL STEAK RUB$39.99/lb
- CHUCK STEAK BONELESS (CHOICE) IN PERI-PERI MARINADE$13.75/lb
- RIBEYE (CHOICE) WITH BONE IN MANGO-RED HABANERO RUB$22.00/lb
- RIBEYE BONELESS (CHOICE) IN MANGO-RED HABANERO RUB$23.00/lb
- MIGNON MEDALLION (CHOICE) IN HERBE DE PROVENCE MARINADE
A delicate and tender area from the tip of tenderloin, Choice Fillet Mignon steak is smeared in Herbe De Provence marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$24.99/lb
- RIBEYE WITH BONE (CHOICE) IN ROGAN JOSH MARINADE$14.50/lb
LAMBICIOUS
- LAMB ROULADE WITH BABA GHANOUSH FILLING
Lamb shoulder rolled in a Mediterranean delicacy crafted from smoky charred eggplant, roasted sesame tahini, za’atar spice, cardamom and clove, a testament to the art of flavor fusion, warmth and the charm of Arabic cuisine. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, Grilling, & Braising.$19.50/lb
- FRENCHED LAMB RACK IN COWBOY ESPRESSO STEAK RUB
Lamb rib smeared in a coffee-based Cowboy Espresso Coffee Rub is a seamless combination of spicy, sweet, and rich espresso from spices like Hungarian sweet paprika, hickory wood, roasted cumin, and molasses to give a high-octane coffee rub that adds a smoky undertone, while cherry bomb pepper and cayenne pepper powder is responsible for all that hot flavors in your favorite steak. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.$14.50/lb
- LAMB TENDERLOIN STEAK IN MOROCCON RUB
Lamb tenderloin smeared in a rub mix inspired by Moroccan spice culture is a harmonious blend of a wide variety of spices which are rich, flavorful, and zesty. Hungarian paprika plays a pivotal role in its preparation and are supported by cumin, Ceylon (Mexican cinnamon), cardamom, turmeric to create a harmony of colors that punctuate this rub and shall awaken your taste buds. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Sous vide, Barbecuing, Oven roasting, Grilling, & Braising.$23.99/lb
POULTRY PALACE
- BECHAMEL WITH MOZZARELLA & POTATO STUFFED CHICKEN BREAST
Chicken breast stuffed in one of the five mother sauces in French cuisine, named after its creator, Louis de Bechamel, steward to Louis XIV of France, our Bechamel marinade begins with the foundational trio of butter, flour, and onion piquet infused milk. Versatile and sophisticated, this marinade transcends culinary boundaries, inviting you to savor the fusion blend of this traditional French delight and global flair. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, Pot Cooking, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$7.10/lb
- CHICKEN BREAST IN ITALIAN HERB RUB
Chicken breast marinated in this Mediterranean allure emits its freshness from herbs like parsley, oregano, basil, and sage. It will transform everything into an aromatic spectacle. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Grilling, Braising, & Pot cooking.$6.99/lb
- DO PYAZA (DOUBLE ONION) STUFFED CHICKEN BREAST
Delight your senses with our do-pyaza marinade stuffed chicken breast, a culinary symphony where the essence of "Do-Pyaza," meaning 'two onions' takes center stage. In crafting this marinade, we incorporate two distinct types of onions at different stages of preparation enriched with an exquisite blend of spices and herbs to create an alluring aroma of caramelized onions. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pot Cooking, Air Frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$6.99/lb
- CHICKEN LEG QUARTER IN TANDOORI STYLE MARINADE
The flavor of this Indo-American fusion barbeque style marinade is derived from hickory wood powder, activated charcoal, maqui berry, nutmeg, and Indian flavors that result in a sweet, spicy, tangy & earthy taste. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air Frying.$5.50/lb
- CHICKEN LEG QUARTER IN BANG-BANG MARINADE
Chicken leg quarter smeared in this creamy mayonnaise-based marinade, with a unique combination of egg yolk with minced garlic, rice wine vinegar, and Thai sweet chili sauce is a palatable desire for any Asian food lover. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$4.25/lb
- CHICKEN THIGH BONE-IN WITH KOREAN BBQ MARINADE
Chicken bone-in thighs in Korean BBQ marinade is more than just grilling or cooking. It's a culture which combines traditions, etiquette and food. Immerse yourself in the culture of Korean barbecue where every bite is an exploration of intricate flavors and a celebration of the art of communal dining. Intricately woven with umami flavor from a mix of ingredients integral to Korean recipes like mirin, gochujang (red chili paste), soybean paste and anchovies, this marinade is a griller’s love. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbequing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$5.25/lb
- CHICKEN THIGH BONE-IN WITH JAHL FREIZI (PEPPER FRY) MARINADE
Guzzle on the zesty taste of Jahl-Freizi marinade with chicken bone-in thighs, where the essence of Bangladeshi cuisine comes to life. “Jahl” means spicy and “Freizi”, means fried, this marinade is a colorful mix of ingredients derived from an array of assorted bell peppers and hot cherry bombs, and yellow habanero chili, harmoniously blended with powdered fennel and mustard seeds for the pungent taste, raspberry and Kashmiri chili powder for that natural vibrant color, while jaggery, mango chunks and tamarind for that sweet and sour kick. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$4.99/lb
- DRUMSTICKS IN JAMAICAN JERK RUB
Ignite your taste buds with the nuanced flavors of our Jamaican Jerk marinade- a mix that truly will awaken your island-Y sensations. Chicken drumsticks smeared in this smoky, fiery and sweet concoction are as rich in taste as it is in history. As you savor each bite, you will encounter special kicks from the pimento and scotch bonnet peppers, adding layers of heat and complexity to the marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air Frying.$3.99/lb
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN KOYLA (CHARCOAL) BUTTER MASALA MARINADE - MILD
Assorted boneless chicken pieces smeared in our tomato, cashew, and almond-based silky and creamy Butter Masala marinade transcend borders to become the epitome of Indian cuisine. From its accidental culinary origin to being the most sought-after delicacy, butter masala subtly incorporates spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek leaves, and our Milder house-special BBQ Boutique garam masala to create a perfect balance of heat & sweetness in the marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Dutch oven cooking, Wok cooking, Instapot cooking, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$7.50/lb
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN BOURBON-WHISKEY BASED RUB [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
Chicken boneless thighs in this whiskey-based marinade are prepared from simple ingredients, expertly combined, to create something truly special. With every brushstroke, this marinade weaves together the robust notes of bourbon whiskey, the heat from red pepper flakes, and the comforting sweetness of brown sugar bringing a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy and deep smoky flavors. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Sous Vide, Pot Cooking, Dutch oven cooking, Braising, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying$9.99/lb
- ASSORTED CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH & BREAST CUBES IN MANCHURIA MARINADE [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
Chicken boneless thighs smeared with Manchuria marinade is a union of two cooking cultures. This fusion marinade inspired from Indo-Chinese kitchen, loaded with bold and pungent flavors derived from dark and soy sauce, fresh ginger, cayenne pepper and red chili. A gorgeous interplay of hot, sweet, sour and umami flavors manchuria is a product of Chinese cooking technique and Indian spicy palate. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbequing, Air frying, Deep frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$6.75/lb
- ASSORTED CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH & BREAST CUBES IN 65 MASALA MARINADE
Dive into the diverse tapestry of Indian cuisine with Assorted boneless chicken pieces smeared in 65 Masala Marinade. As the legend goes this blend was created in the year 1965 at the hands of the famous A.M Buhari in Southern India. This is a medley of flavor and taste - sweetness from dark brown sugar, spice from sizzling pepper-based spices, and tang from dried mangoes, including the naturally extracted colors from turmeric, blackberry, and raspberry powder. However, the showstopper of this marinade is the “tempered curry leaves” when blended with the spices produce a mouthwatering aroma. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air frying, Deep frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$9.75/lb
- ASSORTED CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH & BREAST CUBES IN ROGAN MARINADE
This renowned Kashmiri recipe is believed to have originated in the Mughal kitchen and was later popularized by the Kashmiri Pandits. Chicken thigh bone-in in this extremely aromatic marinade is famed for its rich flavor derived from pure ghee (clarified butter) and for its ravishing red color, conveying confidence and uncompromising character that is obtained from a harmonious blend of two spices, namely, “Ratan Jot” (Alkanna Tinctoria)- a dried root and “Lal Mirch” (Kashmiri Chilies)- dried, deseeded chilies. Both act as a natural dye that gives a flaming hot appearance without having to deal with the heat. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Dutch oven cooking, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$7.99/lb
- SQUARE DESIGNED CHICKEN BREAST IN BLUEBERRY CALAFATE & APRICOT MARINADE
Immerse yourself in the vibrant essence of blueberries with chicken breast in our blueberry calafate & apricot marinade. It is a unique blend of the inherent sweetness of Blueberries, floral and slightly sour flavor profile of Apricot and the rich undertones of Calafate berries. The use of spices like nutmeg, cardamom and clove creates a subtle flavor in this sweet and sour marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$7.50/lb
- SQUARE DESIGNED CHICKEN BREAST BANG-BANG MARINADE [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
Introducing our chicken breast designed in a square pattern in Bang-Bang marinade, an appetizing symphony that brings the vibrant flavors of Asia to your table. With the unique combination of egg yolk with minced garlic, rice wine vinegar, Thai sweet chili sauce, and oil, this marinade is built on a foundation of creamy mayonnaise, creating a perfect fusion of sweet, spicy, and savory elements. This time-release “tenderizing capsule” works harmoniously to develop that coveted thrust on your protein, enhancing both texture and flavor. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$6.50/lb
- SRIRACHA BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS
Enter the hot spicy arena with Chicken wings mixed in Sriracha Buffalo Marinade, a symphony of heat, tang, and an unmistakable edge that ignites the taste buds like a culinary firework. Our sriracha buffalo marinade is a fusion of our dry mix form of the iconic red chili paste, dark brown sugar, orange powder, zesty lemon along with numerous spices and wet buffalo sauce orchestrating a symphony that transforms the mundane into the extraordinary. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air frying, Grilling, & Stir frying.$4.99/lb
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN KOYLA (CHARCOAL) BUTTER MASALA MARINADE - SPICY$7.50/lb
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN TANDOORI MARINADE$9.99/lb
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN KOREAN BBQ MARINADE$9.99/lb
- KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN WINGS$5.75/lb
WHOLE CHICKEN & CORNISH HEN
- HERBES DE PROVENCE WHOLE CHICKEN
Enter the aromatic wonderland of the Herbes de Provence Rub with our whole chicken rubbed in a culinary blend of oregano, basil, sage, allspice, rosemary, lavender flakes transporting you to the sun-kissed fields of the Provencal countryside. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, & Grilling.$7.00/lb
- CORNISH HEN IN SMOKY CHIPOTLE RUB
Cornish hen smeared in this smoky chipotle pepper-based rub is not merely a spice; it's a story, a journey through time and flavor that our in-house Chipotle rub passionately encapsulates with a spice mix prepared with ingredients very typical to the native Mexican kitchen like Ceylon (Mexican cinnamon), dark cocoa and a host of other spices converging into a harmonious blend. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air Frying.$8.25/lb
- CORNISH HEN IN JAMAICAN JERK
Cornish hen smeared in this bold and refreshing marinade with a tropical twist from the Caribbeans is a delicate balance of spicy and sweet taste that will create a palatable pleasure with these meddling flavors. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling & Air Frying.$10.99/lb
- CORNISH HEN IN HARIYALI RUB
INGREDIENTS: Hariyali Marinade, Lemon Juice, Clarified Butter, Kosher Salt$8.99/lb
MUTTON MASTER
- BABY GOAT ROGHAN JOSH
Carefully curated ribs of mutton smeared in an extremely aromatic Kashmiri spice blend, a region located in the north most tip of India that is often compared with the beauty of Switzerland, is a delicacy from the Mughal kitchen famed for its rich flavor derived from pure ghee (clarified butter) and for its ravishing red color. This harmonious blend of spices, namely, “Ratan Jot” (Alkanna Tinctoria)- a dried root, saffron and “Lal Mirch” (Kashmiri Chilies)- dried, deseeded chilies act as a natural dye that gives a flaming hot appearance without having to deal with the heat. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.$15.99/lb
- MUTTON CHOPS IN ROGHAN JOSH$15.99/lb
MARINE MARKET
- WHOLE POMFRET IN BOMBAY SAPPHIRE GIN BASED MARINADE
Immerse yourself in these hot, sour, and sweet flavors with our whole pomfret fish smeared in Bombay style marinade- a homage to the dynamic and vibrant culinary treasure of Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay. Infused with the essence of Bombay Sapphire Gin, this “chatpata” marinade elevates the experience, adding a tipsy kick along with a zesty blend of fresh mint, coriander, and our BBQ Boutique spice and garam masala. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying$9.25/lb
- WHOLE POMPFRET IN RED WINE BASED VINDALOO MARINADE
Vindaloo is a gift from the colonial Portuguese era in Goa, a region located on the west coast of India, which was originally known as carne de vinha d’alhos, meaning “meat in garlic marinade”. Whole pomfret fish smeared in this Goan delicacy is a tomato-based marinade with red wine, caramelized onions, coconut milk, tamarind, vinegar, ginger, chilies, and other spices like garam masala, pepper, paprika, and turmeric. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$12.99/lb
- ROHU STEAKS IN KASHMIRI KORMA MARINADE
Rohu steaks smeared in this marinade is inspired from culinary treasure of Kashmir, a northern part of India. Smooth and delicately spiced Kashmiri Korma marinade with ingredients like cashew, almonds, chironji nuts, butter, yogurt and cream along spices like cinnamon, clove, caraway and poppy seeds, makes it one of the most flavorful items in our list of marinades. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Steaming, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$9.75/lb
- KINGFISH STEAKS HYDERABADI MARINADE
As the name speaks for itself, this gem hails from the Nawabi (Royal) Hyderabadi Culinary treasure box. Kingfish steaks smeared in this marinade are loaded with earthy spices like mace & nutmeg, aromatic herbs like curry, fenugreek & cilantro leaves, and a handful of chili powder for that heat, the sweet & tangy taste from tamarind, mango powder & date powder, along with the natural tenderizing ingredients like yogurt, this royal gem transports you to the streets of Hyderabad. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$11.99/lb
- SALMON FILLET IN CHIMCHURRI RUB
Salmon fillet smeared in Chimichurri Rub, a vibrant and aromatic enchantment that takes your taste buds on a journey through the sun-soaked pampas of Argentina and Uruguay. This aromatic blend incorporates herbs like cilantro, parsley, oregano in addition to vinegar, chili pepper, and paprika. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$19.99/lb
- SALMON STEAKS IN SMOKY CHIPOTLE RUB
Salmon fillet smeared in this smoky chipotle seasoning is not merely a spice blend, it's a story! A journey through time and flavor that passionately encapsulates ingredients very typical to the native Mexican kitchen like Ceylon (Mexican cinnamon), dark cocoa, and a host of other spices converging into a harmonious blend. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$16.50/lb
- TIGER SHRIMP IN ACHARI MARINADE
In the vibrant tapestry of Indian cuisine, “Achari” translates to pickled and our ‘Achari Marinade’ is a carefully crafted fusion of two spice blends- whole ground spices and powdered spices. Tiger shrimps mixed in this zesty, punchy flavor come from a blend of cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel seeds, and are traditionally used in Indian “pickles” or “achar”. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$19.99/lb
- WHOLE POMFRET IN HYDERABADI MARINADE
Immerse yourself in these hot, and spicy flavors with our whole pomfret fish smeared in Hyderabadi marinade- a homage to the dynamic and vibrant culinary treasure of Hyderabad, the princely city. Infused with the essence of traditional spices, this spicy marinade elevates the experience along with a zesty blend of fresh mint, coriander, and our BBQ Boutique spice and garam masala. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying$9.25/lb
- Whole Pomfret In Tandoori Marinade
Whole Pomfret/Pompano smeared in this marinade is inspired by the hot, spicy & tangy seasonings, very typical to India, but famous across the globe. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbequing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing and Stir frying$10.00/lb
PANEER & TOFU DELIGHTS
- PANEER BUTTER MASALA (SPICY)
Paneer smeared in a tomato, cashew and almond based silky and creamy Butter Masala marinade transcends borders to become the epitome of Indian cuisine. From its accidental culinary origin to being the most sought-after delicacy, butter masala subtly incorporates spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek leaves and our house special BBQ Boutique garam masala to create a perfect balance of heat & sweetness in the marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$8.50/lb
- SANDWICHED PANEER
These colorful delicacies are Paneer pieces smeared in peri-peri marinade with Hariyali marinade filling. “Achari” translates to pickled is a fusion of two spice blends- whole ground spices and powdered spices. Paneer pieces are rubbed in this zesty blend of cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel seeds. Hariyali meaning greenery Indian cuisine refers to a lush fusion filling mix of various greens and herbs, expertly ensuring a harmonious blend of flavors. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$8.50/lb
- TUTTI FRUITI PANEER
Minced paneer blended with fruity and sweet titbits, shaped in cubes are smeared in a sweet, white & creamy cashew, almond & yogurt-based marinade and infused with numerous earthy spices- all conspiring to create an elegant taste as royal as its name. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$15.00/lb
- PANEER MANCHURIA
Paneer in Manchuria marinade is a union of two cooking cultures. This fusion marinade inspired from Indo-Chinese kitchen, loaded with bold and pungent flavors derived from dark and soy sauce, fresh ginger, cayenne pepper and red chilies. A gorgeous interplay of hot, sweet, sour and umami flavors manchuria is a product of Chinese cooking technique and Indian spicy palate. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$7.50/lb
- BANG-BANG PANEER
Bang-Bang paneer smeared in this creamy mayonnaise-based marinade, with a unique combination of egg yolk with minced garlic, rice wine vinegar, and Thai sweet chili sauce is a palatable desire for any Asian food lover. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$10.99/lb
- SPICY-TANGY PANEER CROQUETTES
Round shaped sweet, spicy and tangy paneer delicacies are ready to hit your fryer for those crispy, extremely flavorful, and enjoyable bites. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Deep frying, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$11.00/lb
- PANEER KOFTA
Paneer balls prepared with a flavorful blend of spices & herbs to create an alluring aroma of mildly sweet, caramelized onions and bold, hot spices. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Deep frying, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.$8.50/lb
- TOFU IN CHOICE OF RUB/BARBECUE MARINADE
Tofu pieces in this gastronomic masterpiece where the soy takes center stage delicately weaves in threads of sweetness from Bar-B-Q Boutique Marinades/Rubs. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air frying.$5.00/lb
- TOFU IN CRANBERRY ORANGE MARINADE [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
Tofu pieces in this iconic marinade; though, traditionally associated with the Thanksgiving feast, is a griller’s delight for any occasion. A fusional blend of spices & sweetness & the natural sourness of this berry gives birth to this unique taste that is delectable to any palate. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$5.75/lb
- ASSORTED PANEER KABAB PLATTER$10.50/lb
- PANEER KABEB MEDLEY$10.75/lb
VEGGIE VIBES
- PORTOBELLO FILLED WITH DICED POTATO IN BECHAMEL MARINADE TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Portobello mushroom stuffed with diced potato in Bechamel marinade topped with parmigiano-reggiano. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$14.00/lb
- PORTOBELLO FILLED WITH RAINBOW QUINOA
Portobello mushroom stuffed with red wine and tomato-based rainbow quinoa topped with fresh coconut shreds. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$14.30/lb
- GREEN BELL PEPPER FILLED WITH PANEER BUTTER MASALA
Green bell peppers stuffed with shahi mughlai in sweet & creamy white cashew, almond & yogurt-based marinade infused with earthy spices. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$8.25/lb
- YELLOW BELL PEPPER FILLED WITH PANEER BUTTER MASALA [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
Yellow bell pepper stuffed with crumbled paneer (cottage cheese) mixed in a tomato-based creamy, sweet & spicy marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$12.50/lb
- RED BELL PEPPER FILLED WITH BAGHERA BAIGAN (EGGPLANT)
Red bell pepper is stuffed with eggplant mixed in a peanut and coconut-based marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$11.75/lb
- ZUCCHINI FILLED WITH COUSCOUS
Zucchini stuffed with couscous mixed with warm, aromatic and powerful spices that are quintessential to middle eastern cuisine. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$8.99/lb
- ZUCCHINI FILLED WITH FARRO
Zucchini stuffed with mango & red habanero marinade-based Farro filling. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$8.99/lb
- ZUCCHINI FILLED WITH TOFU IN ASIAN MARINADE
Zucchini stuffed with tofu crumbles in soy based Asian marinade woven with umami flavor from a mix of ingredients gochujang (red chili paste), and anchovies. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.$9.25/lb
- BOCCONCINI AND CHERRY TOMATO SKEWERS [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
These skewers a made with bocconcini cheese, fresh basil & cherry tomatoes - party appetizer, ready to serve!!$16.50/lb
- CRANBERRY OLIVE CHEDDAR SKEWER [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
These skewers a made with cheddar cheese, green olives & dried cranberry - party appetizer, ready to serve!!$17.99/lb
- RED GRAPE, GOUDA AND ARUGULA SKEWER [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
These skewers a made with gouda cheese, fresh arugula & red grape - party appetizer, ready to serve!!$17.99/lb
CLAY POT (HANDI) ITEMS
- CHICKEN CHAMPARAN (WITH HANDI)
One pot marinated chicken from Champaran district of Bihar, India is a ready- to-cook item in an earthenware called “Handi” sharing tales of the fertile plains and vibrant culture. Chicken pieces smeared with infused oil called “Chhouk” (Tempering) the process of putting whole spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek and mustard seeds in a hot fat mixture of mustard oil and ghee (clarified butter). However, the real showstopper of this recipe remains the whole garlic bulb which releases a mesmerizing aroma and taste distinguishing Champaran marinade from the rest. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Slow cooking on low flame and keep stirring occasionally.$36.99/lb
- PANEER CHAMPARAN (WITH HANDI)
One pot marinated paneer from Champaran district of Bihar, India is a ready- to-cook in an earthenware called “Handi” sharing tales of the fertile plains and vibrant culture. Paneer pieces smeared with infused oil called “Chhouk” (Tempering) the process of putting whole spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek and mustard seeds in a hot fat mixture of mustard oil and ghee (clarified butter). However, the real showstopper of this recipe remains the whole garlic bulb which releases a mesmerizing aroma and taste distinguishing Champaran marinade from the rest. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Slow cooking on low flame and keep stirring occasionally.$27.00/lb
- MUTTON CHAMPARAN (WITH HANDI)
One pot marinated mutton in Railway Mutton Curry recipe, is a culinary gem born during the British Raj was crafted by the skilled chefs of the Indian Railways. This marinade represents a milder variation of the classic mutton curry, striking a harmonious balance between the rich flavors of Indian spices and the subtler nuances of English seasonings. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Slow cooking on low flame and keep stirring occasionally.$39.99/lb
- CHICKEN BREAST IN BUTTER MASALA (MILD) - WITH HANDI
- CHICKEN CHAMPARAN (WITHOUT HANDI)$14.99/lb
- PANEER CHAMPARAN (WITHOUT HANDI)$12.99/lb
- MUTTON CHAMPARAN (WITHOUT HANDI)$16.99/lb
- CHICKEN BREAST IN BUTTER MASALA (MILD) - WITHOUT HANDI$14.99/lb
NON-VEG - KABABS & CROQUETTES
- CHICKEN SKEWER IN MEDITERRANEAN FLAVOR
Ground chicken blended with Lebanese cuisine inspired Baharat seasoning ready for grilling on skewers. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Grilling, Barbecuing, Air frying, & Oven cooking.$11.99/lb
- CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB
Ground chicken mixed with flavorful spices and herbs inspired from Mughal cuisine ready for grilling on skewers. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Grilling, Barbecuing, Air frying, & Oven cooking.$14.25/lb
- CHICKEN MALAI SEEKH KABAB
A seasoning inspired from Royal Indian cuisine consisting of a mixture of minced chicken and flavorful spices wrapped around a skewer and ready to be grilled. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Grilling, Barbecuing, Air frying, & Oven cooking.$17.75/lb
- CHICKEN HARIYALI SEEKH KABAB
Ground chicken mixed in green marinade ready for grilling on skewers. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Grilling, Barbecuing, Air frying, & Oven cooking.$12.99/lb
- MUTTON GALOUTI KABAB
Translating to "the thing that melts in the mouth," Galouti Kebabs are a testament to the lavish and elaborate culinary practices of the northern region of India under the rule of the Nawabs (Royals). The kababs are seasoned with some peculiar herbs and spices, which are typically not associated with culinary creations, like betel nut leaves and green papaya which act as tenderizing agents. Laced with mild smoky and nutty undertones from “vetiver root”, it captures the essence of Nawabi (Royal) sophistication. But what sets our Galouti Kebab apart is the richness imparted by the inclusion of fresh, thick cream, elevating the experience to new heights of culinary indulgence. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Grilling, Barbecuing, Air frying, & Oven cooking.$18.99/lb
- LAMB SHAMI KABAB
Inspired from Indian and Pakistani cuisines, Lamb Shami kababs are small, minced lamb meat mixed with chickpea flour as the binding ingredient. It is very popular for its fiery & intriguing spice combination. Although loaded with a plethora of spices, lemon juice is used to develop a mystical sweet & tangy taste. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Grilling, Barbecuing, Air frying, Pan frying, & Oven cooking.$18.75/lb
- SPICY TANGY FISH CROQUETTES
Round shaped sweet, spicy and tangy Fish delicacies are ready to hit your fryer for those crispy, extremely flavorful, and enjoyable bites. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Grilling, Barbecuing, Air frying, Pan frying, & Oven cooking.$13.99/lb
- FISH STICKS IN BECHAMEL MARINADES
Bechamel Marinades Fish Sticks$13.50/lb
RAW (UNCOOKED)
CHICKEN & POULTRY PRODUCTS
- Country Rooster Cubes$6.99/lb
- Duck Cubes$9.99/lb
- Colored Pigeon Small Cut Pieces$3.50/oz
- Whole Chicken$3.50/lb
- Whole Chicken Cubes$3.75/lb
- Chicken Breast$3.89/lb
- Chicken Thigh (Bone-In)$3.20/lb
- Chicken Thigh (Boneless)$4.25/lb
- Chicken Drumsticks$2.89/lb
- Chicken Leg Quarter$2.99/lb
- Country Chicken Cubes$6.99/lb
BEEF
- Ribeye Boneless$14.99/lb
- Ribeye Bone-in$12.99/lb
- Brisket Flat$7.50/lb
- Brisket Point$7.99/lb
- Brisket Whole$6.99/lb
- Chuck Bone-in$9.99/lb
- Mignon Medalion$18.99/lb
- Inside Skirt Steak$8.49/lb
- Porterhouse Steak$15.99/lb
- Rump Steak$16.99/lb
- Ribeye (Prime) Boneless$22.99/lb
- Sirloin$9.99/lb
- Top Sirloin$10.99/lb
- Strip Steak$10.99/lb
- Tenderloin$17.99/lb
- Tomahawk Steak$15.99/lb
- T-Bone Steak$13.99/lb
- Ribeye Bone-in (Prime)$22.99/lb