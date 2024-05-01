Get 10% Discount for Catering Orders
Bar-B-Q Boutique
PRE-MARINATED
LAMBICIOUS
- LAMB ROULADE WITH BABA GHANOUSH FILLING$19.50/lb
Lamb shoulder rolled in a Mediterranean delicacy crafted from smoky charred eggplant, roasted sesame tahini, za’atar spice, cardamom and clove, a testament to the art of flavor fusion, warmth and the charm of Arabic cuisine. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, Grilling, & Braising.
- LAMB CHOP IN TOMAHAWK RUB$14.50/lb
Expose your palate to some earthy flavors through our lamb chops smeared in a Tomahawk rub mix – a symphony of artisanal spices that marries the smokiness of hickory, the sweetness of maple sugar, and the earthiness of native Indian spices like Piper Longum (Pippali). This coconut-based activated charcoal rub creates an intriguing visual canvas that transforms this sensory masterpiece into a flavorful crust. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.
- FRENCHED LAMB RACK IN COWBOY ESPRESSO STEAK RUB$14.50/lb
Lamb rib smeared in a coffee-based Cowboy Espresso Coffee Rub is a seamless combination of spicy, sweet, and rich espresso from spices like Hungarian sweet paprika, hickory wood, roasted cumin, and molasses to give a high-octane coffee rub that adds a smoky undertone, while cherry bomb pepper and cayenne pepper powder is responsible for all that hot flavors in your favorite steak. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.
- LAMB TENDERLOIN STEAK IN MOROCCON RUB$23.99/lb
Lamb tenderloin smeared in a rub mix inspired by Moroccan spice culture is a harmonious blend of a wide variety of spices which are rich, flavorful, and zesty. Hungarian paprika plays a pivotal role in its preparation and are supported by cumin, Ceylon (Mexican cinnamon), cardamom, turmeric to create a harmony of colors that punctuate this rub and shall awaken your taste buds. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Sous vide, Barbecuing, Oven roasting, Grilling, & Braising.
BEEFY BLISS
- MIGNON MEDALLION (PRIME) IN PINEAPPLE & ORANGE HABANERO MARINADE$39.99/lb
A delicate and tender area from the tip of tenderloin, fillet mignon steak is smeared in a vibrant and tropical flavor mix to combine the sweet and citrusy notes of pineapple and orange with the fiery heat of habanero peppers. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- TOMAHAWK STEAK (CHOICE) IN TOMAHAWK RUB [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]$33.99/lb
Taste the flavor through the naturally most flavorful & tender steak smeared in a Tomahawk rub mix – a symphony of artisanal spices that marries the smokiness of hickory, the sweetness of maple sugar, and the earthiness of native Indian spices like Piper Longum (Pippali). This coconut-based activated charcoal rub creates an intriguing visual canvas that transforms this sensory masterpiece into a flavorful crust. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- PORTERHOUSE STEAK (CHOICE) IN PINEAPPLE & ORANGE HABANERO RUB$29.50/lb
This composite steak that represents the meeting part of the tenderloin and the strip steak is smeared in our Pineapple-Orange Habanero marinade, a vibrant and tropical concoction that combine the sweet and citrusy notes of pineapple and orange with the fiery heat of habanero peppers. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- PROVOLONE & BABY SPINACH PINWHEELS IN ITALIAN RUB$18.25/lb
These delightful picks are provolone, baby spinach & sun-dried tomatoes wrapped in Italian herb rub smeared flattened skirt. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Grilling, & Oven cooking.
- SIRLOIN STEAK (CHOICE) IN ROGAN JOSH MARINADE [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]$12.75/lb
Sirloin steak marinated in this extremely aromatic delicacy is famed for its rich flavor derived from pure ghee (clarified butter) and for its ravishing red color. This harmonious blend of spices, namely, “Ratan Jot” (Alkanna Tinctoria)- a dried root, saffron and “Lal Mirch” (Kashmiri Chilies)- dried, deseeded chilies act as a natural dye that gives a flaming hot appearance without having to deal with the heat. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- RIBEYE (PRIME) WITH BONE IN MANGO-RED HABANERO RUB$29.99/lb
Bone-in Ribeye in this bold and refreshing mango-based marinade with a tropical twist is a delicate balance of hot, spicy, sweet and sour taste that will never fail to work over any protein you choose for grilling. The sweetness from mangoes and the hotness from habaneros create a palatable pleasure for someone who is looking for these meddling flavors. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- TENDERLOIN STEAK (CHOICE) IN MONTREAL STEAK RUB$17.99/lb
Tenderloin steak smeared in a coffee-based rub inspired is by the culinary heritage of Romanian Jewish immigrant of Canadian metropolis. Influenced by the pickling spices of Eastern European cuisine, this rub harmonizes the bold flavors of pepper, garlic, coriander, and dill. Activated charcoal adds a touch of mystery and visual intrigue, while cocoa introduces a rich depth that tantalizes the senses. Lapsang Souchong tea powder, with its smoky essence, becomes the secret weapon, giving your steaks a robust kick that lingers on the palate. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- T-BONE IN COWBOY ESPRESSO STEAK RUB$18.99/lb
Saddle up for a flavor-packed journey with our Cowboy Espresso Coffee Rub smeared in T-Bone steak. This seamless combination of spicy, sweet, and rich espresso from spices like Hungarian sweet paprika, hickory wood, roasted cumin, and molasses gives a high-octane coffee flavor. The coffee flavor adds a smoky undertone, while cherry bomb pepper and cayenne pepper powder are responsible for all those hot flavors in your favorite steak. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Oven cooking, & Pan searing.
- BLUE CHEESE & BLUEBERRY PINWHEEL IN MOROCCAN RUB [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]$12.20/lb
These blue cheese-blueberry-calafate apricot stuffed rolls in flattened skirts smeared in Moroccan rub are an all-time favorite for your dining spread. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- TOP SIRLOIN STEAK (CHOICE) IN RED WINE BASED VINDALOO MARINADE$12.50/lb
A gift from the colonial Portuguese era in Goa, originally known as carne de vinha d’alhos, means meat in garlic marinade. Top sirloin steak in this tomato-based marinade got blended with local ingredients and taste buds in India and took a new shape with inclusion of red wine, caramelized onions, coconut milk, tamarind, vinegar, ginger, chilies, and other spices like garam masala, pepper, paprika, and turmeric. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Sous Vide, Braising, Pot Cooking, Dutch Oven cooking, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- RIBEYE BONELESS STEAK (CHOICE) IN CHIMICHURRI RUB$21.50/lb
Boneless Ribeye steak smeared in Chimichurri Rub, a vibrant and aromatic enchantment that takes your taste buds on a journey through the sun-soaked pampas of Argentina and Uruguay. This aromatic blend incorporates herbs like cilantro, parsley, oregano in addition to vinegar, chili pepper, and paprika. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- STRIP STEAK (CHOICE) IN JAMAICAN JERK RUB$13.99/lb
Associated with fancy cooking due to its delicate, tender & exquisite nature, Strip Steak aka Ambassador steak or New York steak. It is smeared in Jamaican Jerk Rub - a smoky, fiery and sweet spice mix that will truly awaken your island-Y sensations. Special kicks from the pimento and scotch bonnet peppers, adding layers of heat and complexity to the rub shall ignite your taste buds with the nuanced flavors. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- STRIP STEAK (PRIME) IN JAMAICAN JERK RUB$16.99/lb
- TOP SIRLOIN STEAK (PRIME) IN RED WINE BASED VINDALOO MARINADE$14.50/lb
- RIBEYE BONELESS STEAK (PRIME) IN CHIMICHURRI RUB$30.99/lb
- SIRLOIN STEAK (PRIME) IN CAJUN RUB$12.75/lb
- SIRLOIN STEAK (PRIME) IN ROGAN JOSH MARINADE$12.99/lb
- RIBEYE BONELESS (PRIME) IN MANGO-RED HABANERO RUB$30.99/lb
- TENDERLOIN STEAK (PRIME) IN MONTREAL STEAK RUB$39.99/lb
- CHUCK STEAK BONELESS (CHOICE) IN PERI-PERI MARINADE$13.75/lb
- RIBEYE (CHOICE) WITH BONE IN MANGO-RED HABANERO RUB$22.00/lb
- RIBEYE BONELESS (CHOICE) IN MANGO-RED HABANERO RUB$23.00/lb
POULTRY PALACE
- BECHAMEL WITH MOZZARELLA & POTATO STUFFED CHICKEN BREAST$6.75/lb
Chicken breast stuffed in one of the five mother sauces in French cuisine, named after its creator, Louis de Bechamel, steward to Louis XIV of France, our Bechamel marinade begins with the foundational trio of butter, flour, and onion piquet infused milk. Versatile and sophisticated, this marinade transcends culinary boundaries, inviting you to savor the fusion blend of this traditional French delight and global flair. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, Pot Cooking, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- CHICKEN BREAST IN ITALIAN HERB RUB$6.99/lb
Chicken breast marinated in this Mediterranean allure emits its freshness from herbs like parsley, oregano, basil, and sage. It will transform everything into an aromatic spectacle. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Grilling, Braising, & Pot cooking.
- DO PYAZA (DOUBLE ONION) STUFFED CHICKEN BREAST$6.99/lb
Delight your senses with our do-pyaza marinade stuffed chicken breast, a culinary symphony where the essence of "Do-Pyaza," meaning 'two onions' takes center stage. In crafting this marinade, we incorporate two distinct types of onions at different stages of preparation enriched with an exquisite blend of spices and herbs to create an alluring aroma of caramelized onions. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Pot Cooking, Air Frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- CHICKEN LEG QUARTER IN INDIAN BBQ MARINADE [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]$2.99/lb
The flavor of this Indo-American fusion barbeque style marinade is derived from hickory wood powder, activated charcoal, maqui berry, nutmeg, and Indian flavors that result in a sweet, spicy, tangy & earthy taste. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air Frying.
- CHICKEN THIGH BONE-IN WITH KOREAN BBQ MARINADE$4.99/lb
Chicken bone-in thighs in Korean BBQ marinade is more than just grilling or cooking. It's a culture which combines traditions, etiquette and food. Immerse yourself in the culture of Korean barbecue where every bite is an exploration of intricate flavors and a celebration of the art of communal dining. Intricately woven with umami flavor from a mix of ingredients integral to Korean recipes like mirin, gochujang (red chili paste), soybean paste and anchovies, this marinade is a griller’s love. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbequing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.
- CHICKEN THIGH BONE-IN WITH JAHL FREIZI (PEPPER FRY) MARINADE$4.99/lb
Guzzle on the zesty taste of Jahl-Freizi marinade with chicken bone-in thighs, where the essence of Bangladeshi cuisine comes to life. “Jahl” means spicy and “Freizi”, means fried, this marinade is a colorful mix of ingredients derived from an array of assorted bell peppers and hot cherry bombs, and yellow habanero chili, harmoniously blended with powdered fennel and mustard seeds for the pungent taste, raspberry and Kashmiri chili powder for that natural vibrant color, while jaggery, mango chunks and tamarind for that sweet and sour kick. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, & Pan searing.
- DRUMSTICKS IN JAMAICAN JERK RUB$3.99/lb
Ignite your taste buds with the nuanced flavors of our Jamaican Jerk marinade- a mix that truly will awaken your island-Y sensations. Chicken drumsticks smeared in this smoky, fiery and sweet concoction are as rich in taste as it is in history. As you savor each bite, you will encounter special kicks from the pimento and scotch bonnet peppers, adding layers of heat and complexity to the marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air Frying.
- CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS IN PERI-PERI MARINADE$4.99/lb
Peri-Peri meaning “pepper-pepper” in Swahili!! Chicken drumsticks smeared in this fusion sweet, smoky and spicy rub with its roots in Portuguese and East African culinary culture, is a delicious combination of spices and sauces with “the Birdseye chili” powder as the dominant character. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air frying.
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN KOYLA (CHARCOAL) BUTTER MASALA MARINADE$7.50/lb
Assorted boneless chicken pieces smeared in our tomato, cashew, and almond-based silky and creamy Butter Masala marinade transcend borders to become the epitome of Indian cuisine. From its accidental culinary origin to being the most sought-after delicacy, butter masala subtly incorporates spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek leaves, and our house-special BBQ Boutique garam masala to create a perfect balance of heat & sweetness in the marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Dutch oven cooking, Wok cooking, Instapot cooking, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN BOURBON-WHISKEY BASED RUB [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]$9.99/lb
Chicken boneless thighs in this whiskey-based marinade are prepared from simple ingredients, expertly combined, to create something truly special. With every brushstroke, this marinade weaves together the robust notes of bourbon whiskey, the heat from red pepper flakes, and the comforting sweetness of brown sugar bringing a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy and deep smoky flavors. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Sous Vide, Pot Cooking, Dutch oven cooking, Braising, Roasting, Grilling, Air Frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying
- ASSORTED CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH & BREAST CUBES IN MANCHURIA MARINADE [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]$6.75/lb
Chicken boneless thighs smeared with Manchuria marinade is a union of two cooking cultures. This fusion marinade inspired from Indo-Chinese kitchen, loaded with bold and pungent flavors derived from dark and soy sauce, fresh ginger, cayenne pepper and red chili. A gorgeous interplay of hot, sweet, sour and umami flavors manchuria is a product of Chinese cooking technique and Indian spicy palate. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbequing, Air frying, Deep frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN 65 MASALA MARINADE$9.75/lb
Dive into the diverse tapestry of Indian cuisine with Assorted boneless chicken pieces smeared in 65 Masala Marinade. As the legend goes this blend was created in the year 1965 at the hands of the famous A.M Buhari in Southern India. This is a medley of flavor and taste - sweetness from dark brown sugar, spice from sizzling pepper-based spices, and tang from dried mangoes, including the naturally extracted colors from turmeric, blackberry, and raspberry powder. However, the showstopper of this marinade is the “tempered curry leaves” when blended with the spices produce a mouthwatering aroma. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air frying, Deep frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- CHICKEN BONE IN THIGH IN ROGAN MARINADE$7.99/lb
This renowned Kashmiri recipe is believed to have originated in the Mughal kitchen and was later popularized by the Kashmiri Pandits. Chicken thigh bone-in in this extremely aromatic marinade is famed for its rich flavor derived from pure ghee (clarified butter) and for its ravishing red color, conveying confidence and uncompromising character that is obtained from a harmonious blend of two spices, namely, “Ratan Jot” (Alkanna Tinctoria)- a dried root and “Lal Mirch” (Kashmiri Chilies)- dried, deseeded chilies. Both act as a natural dye that gives a flaming hot appearance without having to deal with the heat. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Dutch oven cooking, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- SQUARE DESIGNED CHICKEN BREAST IN BLUEBERRY CALAFATE & APRICOT MARINADE$7.50/lb
Immerse yourself in the vibrant essence of blueberries with chicken breast in our blueberry calafate & apricot marinade. It is a unique blend of the inherent sweetness of Blueberries, floral and slightly sour flavor profile of Apricot and the rich undertones of Calafate berries. The use of spices like nutmeg, cardamom and clove creates a subtle flavor in this sweet and sour marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- SQUARE DESIGNED CHICKEN BREAST BANG-BANG MARINADE [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]$6.50/lb
Introducing our chicken breast designed in a square pattern in Bang-Bang marinade, an appetizing symphony that brings the vibrant flavors of Asia to your table. With the unique combination of egg yolk with minced garlic, rice wine vinegar, Thai sweet chili sauce, and oil, this marinade is built on a foundation of creamy mayonnaise, creating a perfect fusion of sweet, spicy, and savory elements. This time-release “tenderizing capsule” works harmoniously to develop that coveted thrust on your protein, enhancing both texture and flavor. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- SRIRACHA BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS$4.99/lb
Enter the hot spicy arena with Chicken wings mixed in Sriracha Buffalo Marinade, a symphony of heat, tang, and an unmistakable edge that ignites the taste buds like a culinary firework. Our sriracha buffalo marinade is a fusion of our dry mix form of the iconic red chili paste, dark brown sugar, orange powder, zesty lemon along with numerous spices and wet buffalo sauce orchestrating a symphony that transforms the mundane into the extraordinary. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air frying, Grilling, & Stir frying.
- TEQUILA LIME CHICKEN WINGS$7.50/lb
Chicken wings mixed in Tequila Lime Rub, a sun-soaked symphony that brings the island vibes straight to your kitchen. Imagine the aromatic dance of Mexican oregano, Spanish thyme, and mint, each herb contributing its unique flair. It's a culinary trifecta that transforms your dish into a garden of freshness—a flavor profile that's nothing short of a fiesta for your taste buds. Take a sip of the authentic Mexican experience as 100% pure agave Tequila mingles with the zesty embrace of lime. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air frying, Grilling, & Stir frying.
WHOLE CHICKEN & CORNISH HEN
- HYDERABADI WHOLE CHICKEN$11.99/lb
As the name speaks for itself, this gem hails from the Nawabi (Royal) Hyderabadi Culinary treasure box. Our whole chicken marinated in this marinade, however, reached here by making a journey through the local streets of old Hyderabad city. It is loaded with earthy spices like mace & nutmeg, aromatic herbs like curry, fenugreek & cilantro leaves and a handful of chili powder for that heat. The sweet & tangy taste from tamarind, mango powder & date powder, along with the natural tenderizing ingredients like yogurt, this royal gem transports you to the streets of Hyderabad. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, & Grilling.
- HERBES DE PROVENCE WHOLE CHICKEN$7.00/lb
Enter the aromatic wonderland of the Herbes de Provence Rub with our whole chicken rubbed in a culinary blend of oregano, basil, sage, allspice, rosemary, lavender flakes transporting you to the sun-kissed fields of the Provencal countryside. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, & Grilling.
- CORNISH HEN IN SMOKY CHIPOTLE RUB [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]$8.25/lb
Cornish hen smeared in this smoky chipotle pepper-based rub is not merely a spice; it's a story, a journey through time and flavor that our in-house Chipotle rub passionately encapsulates with a spice mix prepared with ingredients very typical to the native Mexican kitchen like Ceylon (Mexican cinnamon), dark cocoa and a host of other spices converging into a harmonious blend. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air Frying.
- CORNISH HEN IN HARIYALI RUB [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]$8.99/lb
CORNISH HEN IN SMOKY CHIPOTLE RUB [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]
Cornish hen smeared in this smoky chipotle pepper-based rub is not merely a spice; it's a story, a journey through time and flavor that our in-house Chipotle rub passionately encapsulates with a spice mix prepared with ingredients very typical to the native Mexican kitchen like Ceylon (Mexican cinnamon), dark cocoa and a host of other spices converging into a harmonious blend. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air Frying.
MUTTON MASTER
- MUTTON CHOP IN ROGAN JOSH$15.99/lb
Carefully curated ribs of mutton smeared in an extremely aromatic Kashmiri spice blend, a region located in the north most tip of India that is often compared with the beauty of Switzerland, is a delicacy from the Mughal kitchen famed for its rich flavor derived from pure ghee (clarified butter) and for its ravishing red color. This harmonious blend of spices, namely, “Ratan Jot” (Alkanna Tinctoria)- a dried root, saffron and “Lal Mirch” (Kashmiri Chilies)- dried, deseeded chilies act as a natural dye that gives a flaming hot appearance without having to deal with the heat. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.
MARINE MARKET
- WHOLE POMFRET IN BOMBAY SAPPHIRE GIN BASED MARINADE$8.99/lb
Immerse yourself in these hot, sour, and sweet flavors with our whole pomfret fish smeared in Bombay style marinade- a homage to the dynamic and vibrant culinary treasure of Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay. Infused with the essence of Bombay Sapphire Gin, this “chatpata” marinade elevates the experience, adding a tipsy kick along with a zesty blend of fresh mint, coriander, and our BBQ Boutique spice and garam masala. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying
- WHOLE POMPFRET IN RED WINE BASED VINDALOO MARINADE$12.99/lb
Vindaloo is a gift from the colonial Portuguese era in Goa, a region located on the west coast of India, which was originally known as carne de vinha d’alhos, meaning “meat in garlic marinade”. Whole pomfret fish smeared in this Goan delicacy is a tomato-based marinade with red wine, caramelized onions, coconut milk, tamarind, vinegar, ginger, chilies, and other spices like garam masala, pepper, paprika, and turmeric. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- ROHU STEAKS IN KASHMIRI KORMA MARINADE$9.75/lb
Rohu steaks smeared in this marinade is inspired from culinary treasure of Kashmir, a northern part of India. Smooth and delicately spiced Kashmiri Korma marinade with ingredients like cashew, almonds, chironji nuts, butter, yogurt and cream along spices like cinnamon, clove, caraway and poppy seeds, makes it one of the most flavorful items in our list of marinades. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Steaming, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- KINGFISH STEAKS HYDERABADI MARINADE$11.99/lb
As the name speaks for itself, this gem hails from the Nawabi (Royal) Hyderabadi Culinary treasure box. Kingfish steaks smeared in this marinade are loaded with earthy spices like mace & nutmeg, aromatic herbs like curry, fenugreek & cilantro leaves, and a handful of chili powder for that heat, the sweet & tangy taste from tamarind, mango powder & date powder, along with the natural tenderizing ingredients like yogurt, this royal gem transports you to the streets of Hyderabad. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- TILAPIA FILLET IN BAHARAT MARINADE$7.00/lb
Taste the aromatic allure of our Baharat marinade through the Tilapia fillets where the essence of Middle Eastern flavors comes to life with every bite. “Baharat”, in Arabic, simply means “spice” and this harmonious blend of za’atar spice, cardamom, clove lives up to its name. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- TILAPIA BITES IN 65 MARINADE$7.50/lb
Dive into the diverse tapestry of Indian cuisine with 65 Masala Marinade Tilapia bites, a spice blend steeped in history and flavor. As the legend goes this blend was created in the year 1965 at the hands of the famous A.M Buhari in Southern India. This marinade is a medley of flavors and taste- sweetness from dark brown sugar, spice from sizzling pepper-based spices and tang from dried mangoes. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Deep frying, pan frying, Air Frying, & Grilling.
- SALMON FILLET IN CHIMCHURRI RUB$11.99/lb
Salmon fillet smeared in Chimichurri Rub, a vibrant and aromatic enchantment that takes your taste buds on a journey through the sun-soaked pampas of Argentina and Uruguay. This aromatic blend incorporates herbs like cilantro, parsley, oregano in addition to vinegar, chili pepper, and paprika. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- SALMON STEAKS IN SMOKY CHIPOTLE RUB$16.50/lb
Salmon fillet smeared in this smoky chipotle seasoning is not merely a spice blend, it's a story! A journey through time and flavor that passionately encapsulates ingredients very typical to the native Mexican kitchen like Ceylon (Mexican cinnamon), dark cocoa, and a host of other spices converging into a harmonious blend. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- WHITE VANNAMEI SHRIMP IN BANG-BANG MARINADE$9.75/lb
Bang-Bang shrimp introduces you to the vibrant flavors of Asia. A unique combination of egg yolk with minced garlic, rice wine vinegar, Thai sweet chili sauce and oil, the marinade is built on a foundation of creamy mayonnaise, creating a perfect fusion of sweet, spicy and savory elements. This time-release “tenderizing capsule” works harmoniously to develop that coveted thrust on your protein, enhancing both texture and flavor. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- TIGER SHRIMP IN ACHARI MARINADE$19.99/lb
In the vibrant tapestry of Indian cuisine, “Achari” translates to pickled and our ‘Achari Marinade’ is a carefully crafted fusion of two spice blends- whole ground spices and powdered spices. Tiger shrimps mixed in this zesty, punchy flavor come from a blend of cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel seeds, and are traditionally used in Indian “pickles” or “achar”. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Air Frying, Grilling, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
PANEER & TOFU DELIGHTS
- PANEER BUTTER MASALA$8.50/lb
Paneer smeared in a tomato, cashew and almond based silky and creamy Butter Masala marinade transcends borders to become the epitome of Indian cuisine. From its accidental culinary origin to being the most sought-after delicacy, butter masala subtly incorporates spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek leaves and our house special BBQ Boutique garam masala to create a perfect balance of heat & sweetness in the marinade. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- SANDWICHED PANEER$8.50/lb
These colorful delicacies are Paneer pieces smeared in Achari marinade with Hariyali marinade filling. “Achari” translates to pickled is a fusion of two spice blends- whole ground spices and powdered spices. Paneer pieces are rubbed in this zesty blend of cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel seeds. Hariyali meaning greenery Indian cuisine refers to a lush fusion filling mix of various greens and herbs, expertly ensuring a harmonious blend of flavors. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- TUTTI FRUITI PANEER$15.00/lb
Minced paneer blended with fruity and sweet titbits, shaped in cubes are smeared in a sweet, white & creamy cashew, almond & yogurt-based marinade and infused with numerous earthy spices- all conspiring to create an elegant taste as royal as its name. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- PANEER MANCHURIA SATAY$7.50/lb
Paneer in rectangular shape smeared in Manchuria marinade is a union of two cooking cultures. This fusion marinade inspired from Indo-Chinese kitchen, loaded with bold and pungent flavors derived from dark and soy sauce, fresh ginger, cayenne pepper and red chilies. A gorgeous interplay of hot, sweet, sour and umami flavors manchuria is a product of Chinese cooking technique and Indian spicy palate. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- BANG-BANG PANEER SATAY$10.99/lb
Bang-Bang paneer satay smeared in this creamy mayonnaise-based marinade, with a unique combination of egg yolk with minced garlic, rice wine vinegar, and Thai sweet chili sauce is a palatable desire for any Asian food lover. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- SPICY-TANGY PANEER CROQUETTES$11.00/lb
Round shaped sweet, spicy and tangy paneer delicacies are ready to hit your fryer for those crispy, extremely flavorful, and enjoyable bites. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Deep frying, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- PANEER KOFTA$8.50/lb
Paneer balls prepared with a flavorful blend of spices & herbs to create an alluring aroma of mildly sweet, caramelized onions and bold, hot spices. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Deep frying, Air frying, Pan searing, & Stir frying.
- TOFU IN TERIYAKI MARINADE [CUSTOM ITEM - 10 MINS WAIT TIME]$5.00/lb
Teriyaki, Japanese for “Glossy Broil” is a marinating & grilling technique prepared by combing and heating three primary ingredients: soy sauce, mirin & sugar. Tofu pieces in this gastronomic masterpiece where the soy takes center stage, mirin, the Japanese rice vinegar, delicately weaves in threads of sweetness. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, Grilling, & Air frying.