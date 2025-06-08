Bar-B-Q Boutique
Featured Items
LAMB LOIN CHOP IN TOMAHAWK RUB
Taste the symphony of artisanal flavors in lamb loin chops is a marriage between the smokiness of hickory wood, sweetness of maple sugar & an exotic look from coconut activated charcoal transforming this culinary masterpiece into a flavorful crust. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.$14.50/lb
CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS IN PERI-PERI MARINADE
Peri-Peri meaning “pepper-pepper” in " Swahili. This fusion marinade has a sweet, smoky & spicy taste with its roots East African culinary culture with “the Birdseye chili as the dominant character.$6.99/lb
PRE-MARINATED (UNCOOKED)
BEEF
SHORT RIB (DINO) IN COWBOY ESPRESSO RUB
This espresso coffee-based rub is a combination of of spices like Hungarian sweet paprika, hickory wood, roasted cumin and molasses.$16.99/lb
STRIP STEAK IN MONTREAL RUB
This rub harmonizes the bold flavors of pepper, garlic, coriander, dill, activated coconut charcoal, cocoa, & Lapsang Souchong tea powder.$14.99/lb
T-BONE IN COWBOY ESPRESSO STEAK RUB
An espresso coffee-based rub is a combination of spices like Hungarian sweet paprika, hickory wood, roasted cumin and molasses along with a high - octane coffee flavor.$18.99/lb
SIRLOIN STEAK IN VINDALOO MARINADE
This Portuguese origin grape puree -based marinade is a homogenous blend of caramelized onions, tamarind, ginger, chilies, and other spices garam masala, pepper, paprika, and turmeric.$14.99/lb
TOP SIRLOIN IN PINEAPPLE ORANGE HABANERO
Top Sirloin in red wine based Portuguese marinade$16.99/lb
TOMAHAWK STEAK IN TOMAHAWK RUB
Taste the symphony of artisanal flavors in this most exquisite steak that marries the smokiness of hickory wood, sweetness of maple sugar & an exotic look from coconut activated charcoal transforming this culinary masterpiece into a flavorful crust.$19.99/lb
RIBEYE BONELESS STEAK IN CHIMICHURRI RUB
This vibrant & aromatic chimichurri rub-an aromatic blend of herbs like cilantro, parsley, oregano, chili peppe & paprika. topped with Chimichurri paste takes us to the sun-soaked pampas of Argentina & Uruguay.$22.99/lb
TENDERLOIN STEAK IN JAMAICAN JERK
This is a smoky, fiery & sweet blend of spices with special kicks from the pimento & scotch bonnet peppers adding layers of heat & complexity to this rub mix.$17.99/lb
FILLET MIGNON IN MANGO RED HEBANERO RUB
This bold & refreshing mango & red habanero based rub with a tropical twist is a delicate balance of hot, spicy, sweet and sour taste.$22.99/lb
PRIME RIB IN COWBOY ESPRESSO BBQ MARINADE
This dry rub with with Kansas city bbq sauce weaves together the heat from red pepper flakes and the comforting sweetness of brown sugar bringing a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy and deep smoky flavors.$21.99/lb
BRISKET IN BRISKET BBQ RUB
This dry rub with with Kansas city bbq sauce weaves together the heat from red pepper flakes and the comforting sweetness of brown sugar bringing a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy and deep smoky flavors.$10.75/lb
LAMB & GOAT
FRENCHED LAMB RACK IN MOROCCAN RUB
A spice blend with flavors of Moroccan cuisine is sweet, warm, woodsy, & peppery, with notes of citrus and herbs, ginger & cumin gives it a cool flavor profile. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.$14.50/lb
MUTTON CHOPS IN ROGHAN JOSH
A harmonious blend of exotic spice namely, “Ratan Jot” (Alkanna Tinctoria)- which is derived from a dried root, along with saffron & “Lal Mirch” (Kashmiri Chilies)- all blended acts as a natural dye that gives a flaming hot appearance without having to deal with the heat.$14.99/lb
CHICKEN
CHICKEN BREAST IN ITALIAN HERB
Experience the Mediterranean freshness from herbs like parsley, oregano, basil, and sage that will transform everything into an aromatic spectacle.$6.99/lb
CHICKEN BREAST IN BLUEBERRY CALAFATE & APRICOT MARINADE
A unique culinary creation that incorporates the inherent sweetness of blueberries, floral and slightly sour flavor profile of apricot and the bitter undertone taste of Calafate berries making it one of our most popular marinades.$7.50/lb
CHICKEN SKEWER IN TIKKA MASALA
"Tikka" meaning small piece which are smeared in a marinade made with onions, garlic, ginger, chili pepper, and a plethora of spices like garam masala, cumin, coriander spice blend.$7.75/lb
CHICKEN SKEWER IN 65 MASALA MARINADE
Experience a medley of tastes & aroma from the southern kitchen of India to taste a spice blend from sizzling pepper & tangy taste from dried mangoes.$7.99/lb
CHICKEN WINGS IN SRIRACHA BUFFALO MARINADE
A fusion red chili based marinade along with numerous spices and wet buffalo sauce.$8.50/lb
CHICKEN LEG QUARTER IN TANDOORI MARINADE
A marinade from the Indian culinary treasure box is a vibrant & colorful spice mix of smoky, spicy & earthy flavors.$7.99/lb
CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN BUTTER MASALA MARINADE
A creamy tomato, cashew & almond based marinade that incorporates spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek leaves along with our house special garam masala creates a perfect balance of heat & sweetness.$8.90/lb
CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN JAMAICAN JERK RUB
This is a smoky, fiery & sweet blend of spices with special kicks from the pimento & scotch bonnet peppers adding layers of heat & complexity to this rub mix.$7.50/lb
CHICKEN BONELESS THIGH IN KOREAN BBQ MARINADE
An intricately woven marinade with umami flavor from a mix of ingredients integral to Korean recipes like mirin, gochujang (red chili paste), soybean paste and anchovies.$9.99/lb
CHICKEN (BONE-IN) CUBES IN KASHMIRI KORMA
Experience the culinary treasure of Kashmir, a northern region of India with our smooth & delicately spiced assorted nuts based marinade.$6.99/lb
CHICKEN BREAST CUBES IN BANG-BANG MARINADE
Chicken breast smeared in this Asian inspired mayonnaise-based marinade, is a perfect fusion of sweet, spicy, pungent and creamy ingredients. The oil, acid and egg yolk in mayonnaise act like a time-release “tenderizing capsule” which helps to develop that crust we love, and the emulsifying agent accelerates the Maillard reaction to increase the flavor profile on the protein. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbequing, Roasting, Grilling, Air frying, Pan searing & Stir frying.$7.50/lb
ORGANIC CHICKEN CUBES IN MARINADES$8.49/lb
ORGANIC CHICKEN IN RUB$7.49/lb
WHOLE CHICKEN
WHOLE CHICKEN IN ITALIAN HERB RUB
An assorted herb mix from Mediterranean kitchen is culinary blend of oregano, basil, sage, allspice, rosemary, lavender flakes. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, & Grilling.$13.99
WHOLE CHICKEN IN BLUEBERRY, CALAFATE & APRICOT CHICKEN
A unique culinary creation that incorporates the inherent sweetness of blueberries, floral and slightly sour flavor profile of apricot & the bitter undertone taste of Calafate berries making it one of our most popular marinades. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbequing, Roasting & Grilling$10.00
FISH & SHRIMP
TIGER SHRIMP IN ACHARI MARINADE
In the vibrant tapestry of Indian cuisine, “Achari” translates to pickle. This spice blend is a marriage of two kinds of spices- whole ground spices & powdered spices. The zesty, punchy flavor come from cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, fenugreek & fennel seeds are traditionally used in Indian “pickles” or “achar”.$19.99/lb
WHOLE POMFRET IN TANDOORI MARINADE
This popular marinade from Indian kitchen is infused with a flavored spice mix like coriander, fenugreek, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon peel, raspberry powder, tomato powder, paprika, garlic, chili pepper.$8.99/lb
PANEER DELIGHTS
PANEER TRIANGULAR PIECES IN BUTTER MASALA MARINADE
A creamy tomato, cashew & almond based marinade that incorporates spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek leaves along with our house special garam masala creates a perfect balance of heat & sweetness.$8.50/lb
SANDWICHED PANEER IN PERI-PERI MARINADE AND CHIMICHURRI PASTE
These colorful delicacies are chimichurri paste filled sandwiches coated in Peri-Peri marinade.$8.50/lb
CLAY POT (HANDI) ITEMS
CHICKEN (BONE-IN) HANDI IN KASHMIRI KORMA MARINADE (includes reusable Handi)
One pot marinated chicken (bone-in) pieces in an earthenware called “Handi”. Experience a different cooking style of retaining tons of flavors when the seasoned chicken inside starts cooking in its own moisture and the flavors released from the claypot.$29.99/lb
PANEER HANDI IN BUTTER MASALA MARINADE (includes reusable Handi)
One pot paneer pieces in creamy butter masala marinade locked in this earthenware called “Handi” Experience a different cooking style of retaining tons of flavors when the seasoned paneer inside starts cooking in its own moisture and the flavors released from the claypot.$27.00/lb
MUTTON BONE-IN HANDI IN MUTTON KOSHA MARINADE (includes reusable Handi)
One pot marinated mutton (bone-in) pieces in an earthenware called “Handi” Experience a different cooking style of retaining tons of flavors when the seasoned meat inside starts cooking in its own moisture and the flavors released from the claypot.$31.99/lb
CHICKEN (BONELESS BREAST) IN BUTTER MASALA MARINADE (includes reusable Handi)
One pot chicken breast cube in a mild creamy marinade is locked in this earthenware called “Handi”. Experience a different cooking style of retaining tons of flavors when the seasoned chicken inside starts cooking in its own moisture and the flavors released from the claypot.$26.99/lb
KEBABS
BEEF MEDITERRANEAN KEBAB
Ground chicken blended with a flavorful spice mix inspired from Middle Eastern kitchen zat'aar & host of other spices common in mediterranean cuisine.$14.99/lb
CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB
Ground chicken mixed with flavorful spices & herbs inspired from Mughal cuisine.$15.99/lb
MUTTON GOLOUTI KABAB
Laced with a smoky & nutty flavor of golouti kebabs, captures the essence of Nawabi (Royal) cooking style of Hyderabadi Nizam’s kitchen.$16.99/lb
LAMB SHAMI KABAB
Inspired from Indian & Pakistani cuisines, lamb Shami kababs are small, minced lamb meat mixed with chickpea flour as the binding ingredient & a plethora of spices , creates a mystical sweet & tangy taste.$16.99/lb
CHICKEN MALAI SEEKH KABAB
A spice blend inspired from the Royal Indian kitchen with flavorful spices mixed with minced chicken. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Grilling, Barbecuing, Air frying, & Oven cooking.$16.99/lb
RAW (UNCOOKED)
CHICKEN & POULTRY PRODUCTS
Whole Chicken (Uncut)
Whole or cut into cubes. Hand-cut Zabiha Halal, cage free/veg fed$3.50/lb
Country Rooster Cubes$6.99/lb
Quail Whole$10.99
Duck Cubes$9.99/lb
Colored Pigeon Small Cut Pieces$3.50/oz
Whole Chicken Cubes (Cut)$3.75/lb
Chicken Breast$3.99/lb
Chicken Thigh (Boneless)$4.25/lb
Chicken Drumsticks$2.89/lb
Chicken Leg Quarter$2.99/lb
Country Chicken Cubes$6.99/lb
Chicken Wings$4.99/lb
Minced Chicken (Breast & Thigh)$4.49/lb
Chicken Liver$2.99/lb
HALAL TURKEY @3.99/lb$3.99/lb
BEEF
Ribeye Boneless$18.99/lb
Brisket Cut$7.99/lb
Brisket Whole$7.59/lb
Short Rib (Dino)$13.99/lb
Mignon Medalion$19.99/lb
Sirloin$9.99/lb
Top Sirloin$11.99/lb
Strip Steak$11.99/lb
Tenderloin$15.99/lb
Tomahawk Steak$17.99/lb
T-Bone Steak$13.99/lb
Prime Rib$16.99/lb
Ground Beef$5.99/lb
Beef Shank (Nalli Nihari)$6.99/lb
Beef Regular Pieces$4.99/lb
Beef Fajita$9.99/lb
Ribeye (Prime) Boneless$28.25/lb
Porterhouse Steak$15.99/lb
GOAT (MUTTON)
ORGANIC CHICKEN
FISH
WHOLE GOLDEN POMPANO FRESH$5.99/lb
KINGFISH STEAKS FRESH$11.99/lb
ROHU STEAK - FRESH$5.99/lb
SALMON STEAKS FRESH$8.99/lb
TIGER SHRIMP FRESH$13.99/lb
WHITE VANNAMEI SHRIMP FRESH$13.99/lb
USA GULF SHRIMP FRESH$13.99/lb
HILSA WHOLE/STEAK FRESH$12.99/lb
SALMON FILLET FRESH$7.49/lb
MRIGAL WHOLE FRESH$5.99/lb
MRIGAL STEAKS FRESH$6.49/lb
ALASKAN POLLOCK FROZEN @3.99/lb$3.99/lb
HILSA WHOLE (LARGE FROZEN)$12.99/lb
ROHU (WHOLE FROZEN) @5.5/LB$5.50/lb
MIRIGAL (WHOLE FROZEN) @5.50/LB$5.50/lb
Tilapia Fresh$2.50/lb
Tilapia Frozen$2.10/lb
US GULF FROZEN$10.99/lb
VANNAMEI SHRIMP FROZEN$12.99/lb
BLACK TIGER SHRIMP FROZEN$13.99/lb
SMOKED ALASKAN SALMON$15.50/lb
KINGFISH WHOLE$10.99/lb
KINGFISH HEAD & TAIL$2.99/lb
ROHU STEAKS$7.99/lb
ROHU HEAD & TAIL$2.99/lb
