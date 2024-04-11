MUTTON GALOUTI KABAB

$18.99

Translating to "the thing that melts in the mouth," Galouti Kebabs are a testament to the lavish and elaborate culinary practices of the northern region of India under the rule of the Nawabs (Royals). The kababs are seasoned with some peculiar herbs and spices, which are typically not associated with culinary creations, like betel nut leaves and green papaya which act as tenderizing agents. Laced with mild smoky and nutty undertones from “vetiver root”, it captures the essence of Nawabi (Royal) sophistication. But what sets our Galouti Kebab apart is the richness imparted by the inclusion of fresh, thick cream, elevating the experience to new heights of culinary indulgence. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Grilling, Barbecuing, Air frying, & Oven cooking.