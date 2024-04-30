MUTTON CHOP IN ROGAN JOSH

$15.99 /lb

Carefully curated ribs of mutton smeared in an extremely aromatic Kashmiri spice blend, a region located in the north most tip of India that is often compared with the beauty of Switzerland, is a delicacy from the Mughal kitchen famed for its rich flavor derived from pure ghee (clarified butter) and for its ravishing red color. This harmonious blend of spices, namely, “Ratan Jot” (Alkanna Tinctoria)- a dried root, saffron and “Lal Mirch” (Kashmiri Chilies)- dried, deseeded chilies act as a natural dye that gives a flaming hot appearance without having to deal with the heat. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.