Bar-B-Q Boutique
Featured Items
LAMB LOIN CHOP IN TOMAHAWK RUB
Taste the symphony of artisanal flavors in lamb loin chops is a marriage between the smokiness of hickory wood, sweetness of maple sugar & an exotic look from coconut activated charcoal transforming this culinary masterpiece into a flavorful crust. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Oven roasting, & Grilling.$14.50/lb
CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS IN PERI-PERI MARINADE
Peri-Peri meaning “pepper-pepper” in " Swahili. This fusion marinade has a sweet, smoky & spicy taste with its roots East African culinary culture with “the Birdseye chili as the dominant character.$6.99/lb
PRE-MARINATED (UNCOOKED)
BEEF
SHORT RIB (DINO) IN COWBOY ESPRESSO RUB
This espresso coffee-based rub is a combination of of spices like Hungarian sweet paprika, hickory wood, roasted cumin and molasses.$16.99/lb
STRIP STEAK IN MONTREAL RUB
This rub harmonizes the bold flavors of pepper, garlic, coriander, dill, activated coconut charcoal, cocoa, & Lapsang Souchong tea powder.$14.99/lb