HYDERABADI WHOLE CHICKEN

$11.99 /lb

As the name speaks for itself, this gem hails from the Nawabi (Royal) Hyderabadi Culinary treasure box. Our whole chicken marinated in this marinade, however, reached here by making a journey through the local streets of old Hyderabad city. It is loaded with earthy spices like mace & nutmeg, aromatic herbs like curry, fenugreek & cilantro leaves and a handful of chili powder for that heat. The sweet & tangy taste from tamarind, mango powder & date powder, along with the natural tenderizing ingredients like yogurt, this royal gem transports you to the streets of Hyderabad. RECOMMENDED COOKING METHOD: Barbecuing, Roasting, & Grilling.