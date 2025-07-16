NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS & FLAVORS ADDED TO OUR MARINADES & SPICE BLENDS.





Marinade is a wet form of flavor infusing constituent prepared with a spice mix, along with tenderizing agent called acid derived from citrusy fruits, vinegars, purees & moisture retaining agents like fat in form of oil or clarified butter.





Rub is a form of dry marinade which is a flavoring blend of spices & herbs. It is mixed with fat & applied on protein that does not need tenderizing to give a crispy crust. It works best for protein that is cooked with dry heat by grilling, broiling, baking or roasting.





Marinade/ Rub = Acid + Fat + Flavor





MARINADES





ACHARI





Carefully crafted fusion blend of two spice mixture: whole & ground. Zesty punchy flavors from mustard seeds, fenugreek, cumin, fennel, coriander commonly associated to pickle making tradition of India.





BLUEBERRY CALAFATE APRICOT





Unique combination incorporating the inherent sweet-sour taste of blueberry, calafate berry & the floral taste of apricot in a clove, nutmeg & cardamom spice mix.





BANG BANG





An appetizing symphony that brings the vibrant flavors of Thai cuisine. Delectable combination of egg yolk with minced garlic, Thai sweet chili sauce, oil, creamy mayonnaise, creating a perfect fusion of sweet, spicy and savory elements.





BUTTER MASALA





Introducing the jewel of Indian culinary crown, a tomato, cashew and almond based silky and creamy marinade that incorporates spices like cumin, coriander, fenugreek leaves and special garam masala creates a perfect harmony of flavors.





CRANBERRY ORANGE





While traditionally associated with the Thanksgiving feast, our versatile Cranberry Orange marinade introduces a burst of flavor with sweet and tangy taste of cranberries along with the zesty orange and earthy flavors derived from spices like nutmeg, clove & cinnamon.





KASHMIRI KORMA





Originated from the Kashmir region of India, this is an extremely aromatic marinade with a harmonious blend of spices, Ratan Jot roots & Kashmiri red chili peppers.





KOREAN BBQ





Immerse yourself in a Korean BBQ culture with an umami flavored marinade with a spice mix of ingredients integral to Korean kitchen like gochujang (fermented red chili paste), soybean paste & anchovies.





LEBANESE





Taste the aromatic allure of Middle Eastern flavors with a harmonious blend of za’atar spice, cardamom, clove lives up to its name.





MUTTON KOSHA





A simple yet very flavorful blend of spices very traditional to northeastern region of Indian cooking culture like clove, cinnamon, cumin, coriander, fennel seeds, onion & garlic.





PERI-PERI





Meaning pepper-pepper in Sawhali is a spicy, sweet & smoky marinade with its roots from East African culinary kitchen is a delicious combination of spices & sauces with “Bird’s eye pepper” as a dominant character.





PINEAPPLE & ORANGE HABANERO





Bold & refreshing pineapple-based marinade with a subtle hotness from orange habanero pepper creating a palatable desire.





ROGAN JOSH





This renowned recipe from the Mughal kitchen is an extremely aromatic marinade famed for its rich flavor derived from pure ghee (clarified butter) and for its ravishing red color obtained from a harmonious blend of two spices, namely, “Ratan Jot” (Alkanna Tinctoria)- a dried root and “Lal Mirch” (Kashmiri Chilies)- dried, deseeded chilies. Both act as a natural dye that gives a flaming hot appearance without having to deal with the heat.





SRIRACHA BUFFALO





A dry chili pepper paste, orange & lemon-based marinade loaded with numerous spices.





TANDOORI





An Indian spice blend consisting of a variety of spices like cumin, coriander, kashmiri chili, turmeric & our special Bar-B-Q Boutique garam masala.





VINDALOO





A gift from colonial Portuguese era in Goa, a coastal region of western India originally known as Carne de vinha d’alhos, means meat in garlic, grape puree, caramelized onion, ginger & host of other spices.





65 MASALA





Dive into the diverse tapestry of Indian cuisine with 65 Masala Marinade, a spice blend steeped in South Indian history. This tangy spicy pepper-based marinade has dried mangoes, curry leaves, turmeric, blackberry & raspberry powder.





CHIMICHURRI





A vibrant and aromatic enchantment that takes your tastebuds on a journey through the sun-soaked pampas of Argentina and Urugay. A mystical blend capturing the essence of traditional chimichurri sauce, prepared with cilantro, parsley, garlic, oregano, & more.









RUBS:





BRISKET RUB





With every brushstroke, this rub specially designed for briskets, weaves together the robust notes of red pepper flakes, pungent notes from mustard powder and comforting sweetness from brown sugar creating a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy and deep smoky flavors.





CAJUN





Inspired by the rich culinary tapestry of Louisiana, this rub transforms every bite into a celebration of the South. Acai berry, smoky paprika and cayenne pepper are the quintessential ingredients of this rub blend.





COWBOY ESPRESSO





Saddle up for an espresso coffee-based flavor-packed journey along with the powdered spices like Hungarian sweet pepper, hickory wood, roasted cumin, molasses to give this high-octane espresso coffee rub a smoky undertone.





ITALIAN HERB





A magical blend of herbs like parsley, oregano, basil, sage, rosemary, lavender flakes & more captures the essence of Italian countryside, transforming your dishes into a symphony of herbs and Mediterranean allure.





JAMAICAN JERK





This smoky, fiery and sweet concoction will truly awaken your Island –Y sensations. Special kicks from scotch bonnet peppers and pimento peppers, adds layers of heat and complexity making this rub a truly flavorful delight.





MANGO & RED HABANERO





This bold and refreshing mango-based rub with a tropical twist is a delicate balance of hot, spicy, sweet and sour taste. The sweetness from mango and the heat from habanero, creates a fine balance without overpowering each other’s flavors and tastes.





MONTREAL STEAK





Picture the bustling streets of Montreal, Canada where the aroma of grilling meat mingles with the lively spirit of the city. Inspired by the culinary tradition of Romanian Jewish immigrants and the pickling spices of Eastern European cuisine, this rub harmonizes the bold flavors of pepper, garlic, coriander, dill, activated coconut charcoal with Lapsang tea leaves being the secret sauce giving the steaks a robust kick.





MOROCCAN





A harmonious blend capturing the essence of Moroccan culinary tradition creating a rich, flavorful and zesty rub, with Hungarian Paprika, Ceylon, cardamom, turmeric & edible rose petals playing a pivotal role.





SMOKY CHIPOTLE





Chipotle-meaning “smoked chili pepper” is a story, a journey through time and flavor. Native to the region of central America and Mexico, this rub encapsulates the flavors from Ceylon, dark cocoa, smoky chipotle pepper that will transform everything into an aromatic spectacle.





TEX MEX





Mexican food, with its roots dating back to the Mayan Indians and the Aztec Empire, has undergone a Texan transformation, resulting into a Tex-Mex genre. This rub when generously coated creates a culinary fiesta- the earthy warmth of cumin, heat from Jalapeno pepper and medley of herbs adds a zesty freshness.





TOMAHAWK





A symphony of artisanal spices marries the smokiness of hickory, sweetness of maple sugar, and the earthiness of native Indian spices like piper longum (Pippali) with Coconut activated charcoal creating an intriguing visual canvas.



