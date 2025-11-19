Barbeque Catering for Your Next Event in Leander

Sunday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Corporate Events
Lunches, meetings, and company parties.
Weddings
Rehearsal dinners, receptions, and cocktail hours.
Private Parties
Birthdays, anniversaries, and family gatherings
Holiday Parties
Festive meals for any celebration.
Choose from one of our convenient packages and order online in minutes. Or work with us to create a custom menu for your event! A sampler of crowd-pleasing dishes that keep guests coming back for seconds.
Fill out the form below and our team will get back to you shortly.
Bar-B-Q Boutique is an amazing find in Leander! Their meat quality is top-notch, super fresh, and the variety of marinades is incredible—perfect for quick, flavorful meals. Manashi Das is helpful and knowledgeable, and you can tell they really care about what they’re offering. So glad we have a place like this nearby!
Sangeeta H.
BBQ Boutique is the best thing to happen to the Austin area in sometime. This is an amazing store where you can find the most deliciously marinated meats, fish and vegetarian options. I personally have tried about 8 different items from chicken to seafood to red meats and some vegetarian options. Each one had the most unique and different flavors. And so easy to cook, all you have to do is pop it in the oven or grill and .…Tada dinner is ready! Credit goes to Manashi, the owner, for crafting these amazingly flavorful marinades. Dinner time has definitely gotten easier and more delicious!
Ruma D.
One word…DELICIOUS! We tried the rotisserie chicken, pinwheels, and shrimp. The rotisserie chicken is so flavorful and juicy; by far one of the best rotisserie chickens I’ve ever had! The pinwheels were stuffed with provolone cheese, spinach, and coated in spices - flavorful, tender, and so, so good! I cannot remember what spices the shrimp was coated/marinated with, but they were definitely a hit. Also, if you are graced with the presence of the owners, take a minute to chat with them. Truly remarkable people.
Heather B.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM