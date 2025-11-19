Skip to main
BAR-B-Q BOUTIQUE
Barbeque Catering for Your Next Event in Leander

Freshly prepared, professionally delivered catering for corporate lunches, private parties, weddings, and more. Order online in minutes.
Make Your Leander Event Unforgettable

Let [Restaurant Name] bring our authentic flavors to your next gathering. Our professional catering team is available [Days of the week] from [Start Time] to [End Time] to serve events throughout [City], [Neighborhood 1], and [Surrounding Town]. From an office lunch for 20 to a wedding for 200, we are dedicated to making your event a delicious success.

Barbeque Catering for Every Occasion

Corporate Events

Lunches, meetings, and company parties.

Weddings

Rehearsal dinners, receptions, and cocktail hours.

Private Parties

Birthdays, anniversaries, and family gatherings

Holiday Parties

Festive meals for any celebration.

Order Catering Today

Choose from one of our convenient packages and order online in minutes. Or work with us to create a custom menu for your event! A sampler of crowd-pleasing dishes that keep guests coming back for seconds.

Planning an Event? Let's Make It Easy.

Bar-B-Q Boutique is an amazing find in Leander! Their meat quality is top-notch, super fresh, and the variety of marinades is incredible—perfect for quick, flavorful meals. Manashi Das is helpful and knowledgeable, and you can tell they really care about what they’re offering. So glad we have a place like this nearby!

Sangeeta H.

BBQ Boutique is the best thing to happen to the Austin area in sometime. This is an amazing store where you can find the most deliciously marinated meats, fish and vegetarian options. I personally have tried about 8 different items from chicken to seafood to red meats and some vegetarian options. Each one had the most unique and different flavors. And so easy to cook, all you have to do is pop it in the oven or grill and .…Tada dinner is ready! Credit goes to Manashi, the owner, for crafting these amazingly flavorful marinades. Dinner time has definitely gotten easier and more delicious!

Ruma D.

One word…DELICIOUS! We tried the rotisserie chicken, pinwheels, and shrimp. The rotisserie chicken is so flavorful and juicy; by far one of the best rotisserie chickens I’ve ever had! The pinwheels were stuffed with provolone cheese, spinach, and coated in spices - flavorful, tender, and so, so good! I cannot remember what spices the shrimp was coated/marinated with, but they were definitely a hit. Also, if you are graced with the presence of the owners, take a minute to chat with them. Truly remarkable people.

Heather B.

