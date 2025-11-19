Barbeque Catering for Your Next Event in Leander

BBQ Boutique is the best thing to happen to the Austin area in sometime. This is an amazing store where you can find the most deliciously marinated meats, fish and vegetarian options. I personally have tried about 8 different items from chicken to seafood to red meats and some vegetarian options. Each one had the most unique and different flavors. And so easy to cook, all you have to do is pop it in the oven or grill and .…Tada dinner is ready! Credit goes to Manashi, the owner, for crafting these amazingly flavorful marinades. Dinner time has definitely gotten easier and more delicious!