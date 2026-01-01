Best BBQ in Malvern

Restaurant & Halal Meat Market for Global Flavors, Fresh Cuts & Ready-to-Cook Meats

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Bar-B-Q Boutique Restaurant and Meat Market is the best quality halal meat market serving Cedar Park, Leander, and the greater Austin, Texas area. We offer premium fresh-cut halal beef, goat, lamb, chicken, BBQ specialties, and ready-to-cook marinated meats. Visit us for top-quality meats, authentic flavors, and trusted halal products near you.
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Sizzle Into Bar-B-Q Boutique

Sizzle Into Bar-B-Q Boutique

Step into Bar-B-Q Boutique Restaurant and Meat Market in Leander, TX, where meat lovers and food fans unite. From halal butcher cuts to cooked dishes, we’ve got it all. Enjoy breakfast, brunch, or dinner with friends and family on our outdoor patio. Prefer to stay home? Takeout and delivery make enjoying our meals simple. Every visit brings easy, satisfying options for anyone who loves quality food.
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Feast on Our Signature Dishes

Feast on Our Signature Dishes

Our menu is full of cooked favorites and pre-marinated meats ready to grill. Try kababs, tiger shrimp, lamb chops, ribs, or seafood platters—all crafted with unique spice blends you won’t find anywhere else. Breakfast and brunch are also served daily, so you can start your day with fresh, bold flavors. Every dish is prepared with care to make meals easy and enjoyable.
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Join the Bar-B-Q Boutique Family

Join the Bar-B-Q Boutique Family

Looking to grow a business with a twist? Our franchise model combines a halal butcher shop, cooked menu, and pre-marinated meats. We provide full support and training to help you share our brand and unique flavors with your community. It’s a chance to bring something new, exciting, and tasty to your area while running a restaurant built for success.
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Order Your Favorites Anytime

Order Your Favorites Anytime

Getting your hands on Bar-B-Q Boutique Restaurant and Meat Market meals is easy. Order online for delivery or takeout in just a few clicks. Kababs, ribs, seafood platters, or pre-marinated meats—your favorites are ready fast. Whether it’s a family dinner, small gathering, or solo treat, online ordering puts our signature flavors right at your fingertips. Convenience has never tasted so good.
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📸 BBQ Favorites & Marinated Meats

Discover the flavors and craftsmanship behind every dish we make. From fresh preparations to unique marinades, every meal is made to enjoy and share.

Explore Our Unique Marinades & Rubs

Explore Our Unique Marinades & Rubs

What sets Bar-B-Q Boutique Restaurant and Meat Market apart? Our global marinades and rubs. Each blend is designed to bring out the best in kababs, chicken, lamb, and seafood. Take home pre-marinated meats ready to cook for your next meal. These flavors are bold, unique, and crafted for anyone who wants to enjoy extraordinary BBQ without extra hassle.
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Bring the Flavor to Your Event

Bring the Flavor to Your Event

Hosting a party? Bar-B-Q Boutique Restaurant and Meat Market catering has you covered. From office lunches to family celebrations, we bring cooked meals and pre-marinated meats to your table. Every order is prepared fresh and delivered on time. Our team handles the details so you can focus on enjoying your event while your guests enjoy restaurant-quality dishes.
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Step Inside the Meat Market & Marinated Atelier

Step Inside the Meat Market & Marinated Atelier

The Meat Market and the Marinated Atelier is our creative hub for raw and pre-marinated meats. Here our butcher makes the best cuts, chefs combine spices and fresh ingredients to craft bold, unique flavors. Pick up raw & ready-to-cook meats for home grilling or explore new options to make your meals exciting. The Atelier ensures that every bite delivers the same quality and flavor you expect from Bar-B-Q Boutique.
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Bar-B-Q Boutique Rewards

Bar-B-Q Boutique Rewards

Join our rewards program, earn points every time you order online and redeem your points for free food!
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Frequently Asked Questions

What are you known for?

We are known for Korean BBQ, Vindaloo, Garlic Naan, Lamb Kebab, French Fries, Middle Eastern Food, American Food, Indian Food, Wings, Steak, Buffalo Wings, Sweet Potato Fries, Salads, Pasta, Rogan Josh, Chicken Sandwich, Naan, Fried Chicken, Brisket, Kebab, Seekh Kebab, Curry, Fries, and Chicken

What meals do you serve?

We serve Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Do you offer delivery or takeout?

Yes, we offer Delivery and Takeout

What areas do you serve?

We serve the following areas:  Frazer, East Whiteland, Mill Lane, Planebrook, General Warren Village, Glenloch, Hershey Mill, Sidley, Malvern, Bacton, Morstein, Devault, East Goshen, Cedar Hollow, Goshenville, Charlestown, Kirkland, Paoli, Sugartown, Aldham.

Our locations

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