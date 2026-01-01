- Sunday 9:30 AM - 7:30 PM
- Monday Closed
- Tuesday 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM
- Wednesday 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM
- Thursday 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM
- Friday 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM
- Saturday 9:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Order Raw Meat
Sizzle Into Bar-B-Q Boutique
Feast on Our Signature Dishes
Join the Bar-B-Q Boutique Family
Order Your Favorites Anytime
📸 BBQ Favorites & Marinated Meats
Discover the flavors and craftsmanship behind every dish we make. From fresh preparations to unique marinades, every meal is made to enjoy and share.
Explore Our Unique Marinades & Rubs
Bring the Flavor to Your Event
Step Inside the Meat Market & Marinated Atelier
Bar-B-Q Boutique Rewards
Frequently Asked Questions
What are you known for?
We are known for Korean BBQ, Vindaloo, Garlic Naan, Lamb Kebab, French Fries, Middle Eastern Food, American Food, Indian Food, Wings, Steak, Buffalo Wings, Sweet Potato Fries, Salads, Pasta, Rogan Josh, Chicken Sandwich, Naan, Fried Chicken, Brisket, Kebab, Seekh Kebab, Curry, Fries, and Chicken
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Frazer, East Whiteland, Mill Lane, Planebrook, General Warren Village, Glenloch, Hershey Mill, Sidley, Malvern, Bacton, Morstein, Devault, East Goshen, Cedar Hollow, Goshenville, Charlestown, Kirkland, Paoli, Sugartown, Aldham.